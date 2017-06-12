ORLANDO, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 06/12/17 -- Air Unlimited, a private luxury scheduled air service specializing in island travel, announces the launch of its newest Beechcraft® King Air® B200. The King Air® is the second in the fleet and features a twin engine turboprop with a large cabin holding nine passengers. Seats can be booked in as little as 24-hours in advance using Air Unlimited's online booking service. Unlike other air services, Air Unlimited still flies even if just one seat is booked. Air Unlimited's promise is to always be friendly, provide outstanding service, no long lines, no baggage fees and free parking on direct flights to these beautiful island locations or charter destinations.

"The King Air is touted as the most popular business turboprop in the world, which perfectly aligns with our customer's rave reviews since introducing our first King Air® in December 2016," said Charles "Chick" Gregg, co-founder and principal of Air Unlimited. "Our passengers choose us because they love the enjoyable, hassle-free experience that using scheduled service offers. With a second King Air, we can now expand our flight options for our experienced and future guests."

This second King Air® joins Air Unlimited's already impressive fleet of pristine aircraft, including an additional King Air®, two Cessna 421s and a Citation Mustang. The King Air's square-oval interior is known for its generous head and shoulder room, with finely crafted seats and a pressurized cabin that promise a quiet, comfortable flight. With a cruising speed of 309 miles per hour, it is the most popular business turboprop in the world, providing cutting-edge avionics technology and greater passenger comfort.

Air Unlimited's scheduled service was created as a result of many requests for reliable and convenient transportation from Central Florida to the Abacos Islands. Guests can book a seat on small, private planes that seat up to nine passengers. Pet and baggage fees are only charged when the weight exceeds 40 pounds. Passengers flying with Air Unlimited also skip the dreaded Transportation Security Administration (TSA) airport lines and receive complimentary valet parking in a secured parking area at Orlando-Sanford International Airport.

In addition to its affordable and convenient scheduled service, Air Unlimited offers a charter service for private flights. Ideal for family vacations, bachelor/bachelorette parties, intimate destination weddings and more, Air Unlimited's charter service allows passengers to purchase the use of the entire airplane for a fully-customizable experience. Charter services are perfect for groups of two to nine guests, with one-way and round-trip flights to and from their desired location. Quoted charters are based on an hourly rate.

For more information about Air Unlimited or to book a trip, visit www.flyairunlimited.com. Follow Air Unlimited on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter for news and flight details.

About Air Unlimited

Based at Orlando-Sanford International Airport, Air Unlimited is a private luxury air service that specializes in affordable, scheduled island flights and charters. Featured destinations for the scheduled service are Treasure Cay and Marsh Harbour in the Abaco Islands of the Bahamas. Promoting an introductory fare, scheduled flights to Marsh Harbour and Treasure Cay are just $598 roundtrip. The service offers online booking for aircraft seating up to nine passengers, along with charter services offering luxury flights to many destinations.

Press Contact

Raven Brajdic

Uproar PR for Air Unlimited

Email Contact

321.236.0102 ext. 230



