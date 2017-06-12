At the request of Saniona AB, the trading in company's shares on Nasdaq First North Premier is to cease. As from June 15, 2017, the shares will be listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.



The last day of trading will be on June 14, 2017.



Short name: SANION ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0005794617 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 100428 ----------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Cecilia Olsson or Karin Ydén, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.