On request of Saniona AB (publ), company registration number 556962-5345, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm, with effect from June 15, 2017. The shares are currently traded on Nasdaq First North Premier.



The company has 21,762,520 shares as per today's date.



Short Name: SANION ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 21,762,520 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0005794617 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order Book ID: 100428 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Average Daily Turnover: 298,391 EUR ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral Settlement through Euroclear Sweden ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Segment: STO Equities intraday cross / 202 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: Small Cap ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: Other Equities / 227 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO -----------------------------------------------------------------------------



ICB Classification:



Industry code: 4000 Health Care ----------------------------------- Supersector code: 4500 Health Care -----------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.