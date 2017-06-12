New Holland Agriculture establishes branch dedicated to Southern Africa

LONDON, June 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- New Holland Agriculture, a global agricultural equipment brand of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI), has announced the opening of a new direct branch in Centurion, South Africa. The branch replaces New Holland's former distributor and will give the brand the ability to directly and exclusively distribute and support its full product line-up and services in Southern African countries including Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia, South Africa and Swaziland.

At a presentation announcing the branch's establishment, Carlo Lambro, New Holland Agriculture Brand President and a member of the CNH Industrial Group Executive Council, said: "Our leading role in building the future of agriculture underlines our commitment to forging a new path in Southern Africa through innovations, advanced technology, appropriate mechanization, professional support and distribution, and expertise in agricultural practices."

New Holland currently counts 17 dealers within Southern Africa providing after sales service and support for tractors and combines. By establishing this site, the brand aims to further expand its direct commercial involvement in Southern Africa, providing customers with the best possible all-around support and focus on the suitability of products that are specific to local customer needs.

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI) is a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products and a worldwide presence. Each of the individual brands belonging to the Company is a major international force in its specific industrial sector: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and Steyr for tractors and agricultural machinery; Case and New Holland Construction for earth moving equipment; Iveco for commercial vehicles; Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus for buses and coaches; Iveco Astra for quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus for firefighting vehicles; Iveco Defence Vehicles for defence and civil protection; and FPT Industrial for engines and transmissions. More information can be found on the corporate website: www.cnhindustrial.com

