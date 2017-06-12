Global Miniature and Micro Spectrometers Market 2017-2021: Focus on the Most Promising Applications - Pharmaceutics, Food & Beverages, Agriculture, Environment Testing, Medical Point-of-care, Consumer - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Miniature and Micro Spectrometers: End-Users Needs, Market and Trends" report to their offering.

The Miniaturized spectrometers segment is growing faster than the overall molecular spectrometer systems market: the total molecular spectroscopy market will experience a 7% annual growth rate while the market of mini and micro spectrometers is expected to grow at a CAGR2015-2021 of 11%, to reach almost $ 300 M in 2021. This report from Tematys, specifically studies the market and the applications of miniature and micro spectrometers.

Miniature spectrometers, and then micro spectrometers, were developed to make available the use of spectrometers outside the laboratories i.e. at-line or in line for industrial use, on-field in agriculture or for environment applications, at the point of care for medical applications and even everywhere for consumer devices. Along with the size reduction, the adoption of devices based on compact spectrometers show a better ease-of-use, a lower cost and a shorter time-to-result.

However, to reach industrial and consumer markets, it is also critical to develop application-oriented products. The hardware is not the only important part of the system. There is a high value in data processing, data interpretation, Human Machine Interface, product design, etc. to provide relevant information to end-users in the right way, all the more as devices based on spectrometers are going to be used by non-spectroscopy experts.



The better knowledge of end-users needs and the arrival of new players close to end-markets will drive the adoption into new markets. One of the most attractive sector is the food industry where mini and micro spectrometers provide reliable controls all along the value chain, from field to fork. Markets that will experience a high growth, and that are analyzed in detail in our report, are Pharmaceutics QA/QC, Food & Beverages, Agriculture, Environmental testing, medical POC and consumers applications (smartphone spectroscopy, food testing, etc.).



To reach these applications, technological breakthroughs are necessary. Recent progresses take advantage of new micro-technologies such as MEMS (Microelectromechanical Systems), MOEMS (Micro-Opto-Electro-Mechanical Systems), micro-mirror arrays, Linear Variable Filters or integrated Photonics to reduce cost and size of spectrometers while allowing good performance, improved robustness and high volume manufacturability.

In this report, we provide a detailed analysis of most promising applications and identifies the end-users needs and the remaining challenge for widespread use of compact spectrometers in these areas.



This report's objectives are as follows:



- Provide a definition to discriminate between miniature spectrometers and microspectrometers

- Provide the first market data and forecast for mini and micro spectrometers

- Describe and segment the various strategies for miniaturization of spectrometers at commercial and research levels

- List the applications of mini and micro spectrometers and underline the ones with the highest potential

- Understand end-users requirements to meet and challenges to overcome for a wider adoption of mini and micro spectrometers



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



- Study Goals and Objectives

- Information Sources and Methodology

- Glossary

- Definitions

- List of Companies Mentioned in the report



2. Highlights of the report



3. Context and definition of mini and micro spectrometers



- From Photonics to the function

- Definition of miniature spectrometers and of microspectrometers



4. A dynamic market attracting new players



- Market data 2016

- Forecasts from 2017 to 2021

- Players: who will capture the value?



5. Strategies for miniaturization of spectrometers



- General presentation

- Dispersive spectroscopy

- Fourier Transform spectroscopy

- Fabry-Pérot Interferometer-based spectroscopy

- Emerging miniaturization Strategies

- Using Photonics Integrated Circuits

- Other approach



- From the spectrometer sub-system to the system



6. Applications trends of mini and micro spectrometers



- Current status: abundance of niche markets

- A well-identified industrial application: optical characterization

- Focus on the most promising applications: Pharmaceutics, Food & Beverages, Agriculture, Environment Testing, Medical Point-of-care, Consumer



7. Appendices



Companies Mentioned



- Avantes

- B&W Tek

- Buchi

- Horiba

- Ocean Optics

- Stellarnet

- ThermoFisher

- Zeiss



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fvzqfs/miniature_and

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716