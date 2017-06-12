TORONTO, CANADA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/12/17 -- Fasken Martineau recently launched an exclusive dedicated platform for its Private Client Services group to offer more comprehensive and integrated legal solutions to its private clients.

For over 150 years, generations of Canada's wealthiest families and successful private enterprises have trusted Fasken Martineau to help them achieve their objectives through sound legal advice, extensive expertise and a comprehensive network of professionals and industry relationships both in Canada and abroad.

"We are pleased to offer our private clients a uniquely integrated suite of services to address their personal and business objectives, delivered in a collaborative manner that draws upon both internal and external expertise," said Corina Weigl, Partner and Co-Chair of the new Private Client Services group.

The launch of this platform reinforces the Firm's commitment to serve high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals, families and the private enterprises they own or manage. Wealth transfer, asset preservation, estate and succession plans, proactive business liquidity preparation, navigating the family and corporate governance landscapes, continuity planning, facilitating strategic philanthropic plans, private M&A, real estate, banking and dispute resolution are among the Firm's strengths. Chambers Canada ranks Fasken Martineau as top Firm (Band 1) for Private Client in 2017.

"With members of the Boomer generation estimated to inherit approximately $750 billion over the next decade in an unprecedented inter-generational transfer of wealth, we believe that now, more than ever, it is important for our private clients to have the benefit of an integrated and collaborative service offering that addresses both their personal and business needs on a coordinated basis" added KC Miu, Partner and Co-Chair of the new Private Client Services group, and Byron Loeppky, a Senior Partner and Regional Leader of the PCS practice in Ontario.

Corina Weigl will be moderating a panel on managing the dynamics of being a trusted advisor while Elena Hoffstein will be speaking on the non-tax benefits and challenges of trusts in the family enterprise at STEP Canada's 19th National Conference on June 12-13, 2017.

