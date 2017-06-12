Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2017) - Daniel Gundersen and Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (together, the "Concerned Shareholders") announce today that they have received substantial support from shareholders of Eagle Energy Inc. ("Eagle" or the "Company") (TSX: EGL). They have also posted a Shareholder Presentation at www.SaveEagle.ca and have responded to Eagle's claims in its June 9 press release.

Our information circular and BLUE form of proxy have been mailed to all Eagle shareholders in connection with Eagle's annual general meeting scheduled to be held at 10:00 a.m. (Calgary time) on Tuesday, June 27, 2017 (the "Meeting"). A copy of the Circular is also available on SEDAR under Eagle's profile and at our website www.SaveEagle.ca.

The Concerned Shareholders urge Eagle shareholders to vote for change by voting FOR the Concerned Shareholder nominees on the BLUE form of proxy or voting instruction form in accordance with the instructions set out in the Concerned Shareholder meeting materials.

Shareholders that have not yet received our BLUE proxy materials are urged to contact us or their broker immediately.

Shareholder Support

Last year, less than 10% of Eagle shares were voted at the annual general meeting of shareholders. This year, our proxy materials were only received by some shareholders on or around June 6. In only four days, we have substantially surpassed the entire vote total for the last annual general meeting. This year, shareholders are voting for change. They are voting for a plan that is aligned with shareholder interests. We urge shareholders to continue to VOTE BLUE.

Shareholder Presentation

In addition to information that we have previously provided to shareholders, the Shareholder Presentation posted on www.SaveEagle.ca includes new information that Eagle shareholders should consider. Our position that the entire board of directors of Eagle (the "Board") must be replaced is based on the overwhelming evidence of the poor judgment of the current Board. Below we will only respond to three of the issues that Eagle raised in its June 9 press release. Each of these issues is confirmation of the Board's unacceptable judgment. Collectively, they demonstrate that the entire board must be replaced. Eagle shareholders deserve better.

Eagle's June 9 Press Release

In its June 9 Press Release, Eagle management , once again, failed to address the most important issue facing the Company: What is being done to fix Eagle's unsustainable cost structure and hazardous debt levels? We will address the three most concerning statements made by Eagle in its press release.

Eagle Statement #1: "Eagle's Loan is Within Industry Norm"

We continue to be shocked every time Eagle's management and the Board characterizes its debt situation as normal. The following chart illustrates a financial strategy that is anything but normal.



Market Capitalization (millions) Debt (millions) Enterprise Value (EV) (millions) Debt/EV Granite Oil Corp. $172 $35 $207 17% Yangarra Resources Ltd. $223 $67 $290 23% RMP Energy Inc. $119 $3 $121 2% Gear Energy Ltd. $160 $45 $205 22% Journey Energy Inc. $106 $101 $207 49% BlackPearl Resources Inc. $430 $5 $435 1% Average $202 $43 $244 17% Eagle Energy Inc. $21 $65 $86 76% (Based on May 11, 2017 closing prices and December 31, 2016 net debt)

Eagle's net debt is over five times its forecasted cash flow for 2017 and over three times its market capitalization. Based on the average of the six peers listed above, Eagle borrows more money and does so with only 10% of the market capitalization. This is not a sound financial strategy. It is a high-risk capital structure that is completely unacceptable. Disturbingly, Eagle's management and the Board boast that White Oak is a long-term partner that can provide even more debt. Eagle's debt levels have put the Company at extreme risk and debt levels need to be dramatically reduced, not increased.

Eagle Statement #2: "Eagle's Executive Compensation Arrangements are Within Industry Norm"

In its June 9 Press Release, Eagle references unnamed human resource consulting firms and studies as support for its excessive executive compensation amounts. In our opinion, it would have been appropriate instead for Eagle to have explained Richard Clark's compensation to shareholders. In 2016, he was paid $778,646. We must conclude that the Board believes that these amounts are acceptable.