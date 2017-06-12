MISSION, KS -- (Marketwired) -- 06/12/17 -- (Family Features) With summer in full force, kids are busy with physical activities and whether it's little league baseball games, swim team or summer camp, they're more active than ever. Moms, nutritionists and pediatricians alike know active kids and developing bones and muscles need essential nutrients to grow strong, but The Dietary Guidelines for Americans say most Americans, including children, actually aren't getting enough fiber, calcium, vitamin D and potassium in their diets.

Moms can keep up by making sure kids fuel their bodies with proper nutrition and stay hydrated at the same time. As a drink kids already love the taste of, milk is a great choice when moms want to serve delicious and natural, high-quality protein for kids before sending them off on summer adventures. Many are also surprised to learn that milk can help hydrate after exercise due to its natural electrolytes and fluids.

Milk plays an important role for kids' meals and snacks, providing three of the four nutrients most Americans, including kids, aren't getting enough of (calcium, vitamin D and potassium), and it's the top food source of these nutrients, to boot.(1) Plus, with 8 grams of protein per every 8-ounce glass, the farm-fresh beverage is a great way to help the whole family kick start the day.

One way to hit a home run for your kids is by stepping up to the breakfast plate with delicious baseball pancakes. Served with an 8-ounce glass of milk, this breakfast is the perfect combo to help kids fuel up with protein in the morning.

Home Run Pancakes Servings: 4 1 cup all-purpose flour 1 teaspoon baking powder 1 teaspoon sugar 1/4 teaspoon salt 1 large egg 1 cup fat free milk 1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract nonstick cooking spray 8 strips low-sodium turkey bacon (optional) 2-3 tablespoons raspberry or strawberry syrup (optional)

Whisk together flour, baking powder, sugar and salt. Mix egg, milk and vanilla separately. Add wet ingredients to dry ingredients and whisk gently until just combined.

Heat griddle or skillet to medium heat and grease lightly with cooking spray.

Using 1/3-cup measuring cup for each pancake, pour batter onto pan. Cook until bubbles form and edges start to look dry then flip and cook another 30-45 seconds.

Cook bacon on griddle 3-4 minutes on each side, if desired, until desired crispiness is achieved.

Place cooked bacon next to pancakes for "baseball bats." If desired, drizzle syrup onto pancakes to make baseball stitching.

Pair each serving with 8-ounce glass of milk.

Nutritional information per serving: 240 calories; 1.5 g fat; 55 mg cholesterol; 15 g protein; 40 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 420 mg sodium; 454 mg calcium (45% of daily value). Nutrition figures based on using fat free milk, and include an 8-ounce glass of milk.

