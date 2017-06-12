VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/12/17 -- Hootsuite, the most widely used platform for social media management, today announced the company has been recognized as a leader in "The Forrester Wave™: Social Media Management Solutions, Q2 2017" report. The report analyzed and evaluated the top providers supporting enterprise social marketing; Hootsuite was one of only four companies who were evaluated as a leader.

"This recognition from Forrester is a validation for us of our commitment to helping organizations drive business results via social. Our continued focus on developing innovative technology, building industry expertise, and our extensive partner ecosystem empowers enterprises to scale social beyond marketing to the entire organization," said Penny Wilson, CMO of Hootsuite.

The Forrester Wave conducted a 32-criteria evaluation of technologies that help enterprise marketers publish to social networks, as well as monitor and respond to customers. Hootsuite received the highest possible scores in the Measurement and Data functionality, Planned Enhancements, and Pricing Transparency criteria.

In the report, Forrester states that Hootsuite cements "its enterprise status." It notes Hootsuite's open ecosystem which enables customers to integrate with their business-critical applications, citing that Hootsuite is a valued partner for customers "due to its liberal integration philosophy." Forrester also states that Hootsuite is a solution for "brands expanding their use of social beyond marketing teams."

A complimentary copy of the report is available for download at www.hootsuite.com/pages/forrester-wave.

