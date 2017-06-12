$14.24 Billion Thermal Management Market 2017 - Global Forecast to 2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Thermal Management Market by Material Type (Adhesive, Non-Adhesive), Devices (Conduction, Convection, Advanced, Hybrid), Service (Installation & Calibration, Optimization & Post Sales), End-Use Application - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The thermal management market was valued at USD 8.99 Billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 14.24 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 7.91% during the forecast period.

The growth of this market is being fueled by the technological advancements over the last few years.

The report covers the thermal management market on the basis of material type, device, end-use application, service, and geography. The thermal management market based on end-use application is expected to be led by consumer electronics segment during the forecast period. The radical miniaturization of electronic devices is boosting the growth of the thermal management market for consumer electronics.

Among thermal materials, nonadhesive materials accounted for the largest market size in 2016. Nonadhesive thermal materials such as pads and gap fillers are commonly used to fill the gaps between the heat source and dissipating components, and also to provide mechanical shock absorption. Nonadhesive materials consist of thermal pads, gap fillers, phase change materials (PCMs), and grease. The constant need for thermal management in electronics to obtain maximum efficiency through heat regulation is one of the major factors driving the market for the market for the nonadhesive material.

Adhesive materials are expected to lead the overall thermal management market due to the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Adhesive materials used for thermal management consist of tapes, films, and adhesive liquids. These materials are used to bond various components such as heat sinks and integrated circuits where no other mounting mechanisms are available. The increasing use of adhesive tapes and liquids across automotive and consumer electronic industries has led to high growth rate of the market for adhesive materials. These factors have led to the highest growth of the market for the adhesive material segment during the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the thermal management market by 2022, and it holds a tremendous potential for the growth in the coming future due to its high investment in healthcare applications, increasing use of electric and hybrid vehicles, and growing data centers across the region.

Key Topics Covered:







1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.3 Drivers

5.3.1 Rising Demand for Thermal Management in Consumer Electronics

5.3.2 Growing Application Arena

5.3.3 Radical Miniaturization of Electronic Devices

5.4 Restraint

5.4.1 Design Complexities in Components Used in Thermal Management

5.5 Opportunities

5.5.1 Technological Advancements Such as Synthetic Cooling Methods and Interface Materials

5.5.2 Thermal Management in Electronic Devices Through Cool Chips

5.6 Challenge

5.6.1 Managing Heat Dissipation in Computing and Networking Devices



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Value Chain Analysis

6.3 Thermal Management Standards and Regulations

6.3.1 Codes and Standards Related to Thermal Management

6.4 Industry Trends

6.5 Start-Up Scenario

6.5.1 Start-Up Companies and Investors Scenario

6.5.1.1 Start-Up Companies



7 Thermal Management Market, By Material Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Adhesive Materials

7.2.1 Thermal Tapes

7.2.2 Films

7.2.2.1 Thermally Conductive Films

7.2.2.2 Electrically Conductive Films

7.2.3 Adhesive Liquids

7.2.3.1 Heat Cure Liquid

7.2.3.2 Room Temperature Cure

7.3 Nonadhesive Materials

7.3.1 Thermal Pads

7.3.2 Gap Fillers

7.3.3 Phase Change Materials

7.3.4 Grease



8 Thermal Management Market, By Device

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Conduction Cooling Devices

8.2.1 Wedge Locks

8.2.2 Potting Materials

8.3 Convection Cooling Devices

8.3.1 Heat Sinks

8.3.2 Heat Spreaders

8.3.3 Forced Air and Natural Cooling Devices

8.3.4 Heat Pumps

8.4 Advanced Cooling Devices

8.4.1 Direct Immersion Cooling

8.4.2 Microchannel Cooling

8.4.3 Cold Plates

8.4.4 Others

8.5 Hybrid Cooling Devices

8.5.1 Electrowetting

8.5.2 Spot Coolers

8.5.3 Vapor Chambers

8.5.4 Compact Heat Exchangers

8.5.5 Thermoelectric Cooling

8.5.6 Others



9 Market Analysis, By End-Use Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Consumer Electronics

9.2.1 Laptops and Computers

9.2.2 Audio Amplifier Components

9.2.3 Power Supply Units

9.2.4 Gaming Devices

9.3 Servers and Data Centers

9.3.1 Single Racks

9.3.2 Multi Racks

9.4 Automotive

9.4.1 Battery Thermal Management

9.4.1.1 Hybrid Electric Vehicle

9.4.1.2 Plug-In Electric Vehicle(PHEV)

9.4.2 Engine Control Thermal Management Systems

9.4.3 Waste Heat Recovery and Emissions Reduction Systems

9.4.4 Brake and Suspension Cooling Systems

9.4.5 Seat Heating and Cooling Systems

9.4.6 Automotive Led Lightning Systems

9.5 Aerospace and Defense

9.6 Healthcare

9.6.1 Large Infrastructure Equipment

9.6.2 Portable Equipment



10 Thermal Management Market, By Service

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Installation and Calibration

10.3 Optimization and Post-Sales Support



11 Geographic Analysis



12 Competitive Landscape



API Heat Transfer

Aavid Thermalloy LLC.

Advanced Cooling Technologies, Inc.

Amerasia International (AI) Technology Inc.

Dau Thermal Solutions Inc

Delta Electronics, Inc.

European Thermodynamics Ltd.

Heatex AB

Henkel AG & Company, KGaA

Honeywell International Inc.

Jaro Thermal

Laird PLC

Lord Corporation

Master Bond Inc.

Parker Chomerics

Thermotek

Vertiv Co.

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/k43pck/thermal

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716