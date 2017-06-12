MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 06/12/17 -- Bombardier's West Virginia Air Center (WVAC) is recruiting aerospace apprentices and will hold an Invitational on Monday, June 26, 2017 at the Bridgeport Conference Center for interested candidates.

The event will begin at 10:00 a.m. in the Conference Center's Grand Ballroom and conclude at 4:00 p.m.

"The Apprenticeship Program is an unprecedented opportunity to attract local talent to a career in the aerospace industry. Bombardier is committed to providing world-class service to customers and we want to train the best employees to make that happen," said Chad Hill, Director of Operations, WVAC.

Mechanically inclined candidates are invited to attend and take a mechanical aptitude exam proctored on-site. Apprenticeship positions are full-time opportunities with exceptional benefits and competitive compensation. Apprentices will experience mentorship and on-the-job training while performing support work for Bombardier's advanced Technicians. Attendees are encouraged to bring a professional resume to the event.

"As a global industry leader, Bombardier is setting the tone for continued success in the aerospace sector - and we're relying on our West Virginia facility to contribute to that success," added, Mr. Hill.

At Bombardier, our employees work together to evolve mobility worldwide - one good idea at a time. If you have a good idea, we'll provide the environment where it will thrive and grow into a great product or customer experience. Your ideas are our fuel.

About Bombardier

Bombardier is the world's leading manufacturer of both planes and trains. Looking far ahead while delivering today, Bombardier is evolving mobility worldwide by answering the call for more efficient, sustainable and enjoyable transportation everywhere. Our vehicles, services and, most of all, our employees are what make us a global leader in transportation.

Bombardier is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. Our shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD) and we are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016, we posted revenues of $16.3 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

Contacts:

Bryan Tucker

Director, Media Relations & Public Affairs

Bombardier Commercial Aircraft

+1 450 476-5907

bryan.bca.tucker@aero.bombardier.com



Andrea Alborn

Human Resources Specialist

Customer Services, West Virginia Air Center

+ 1 304 669-6988

andrea.alborn@aero.bombardier.com

www.bombardier.com



