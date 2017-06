LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Responding to press speculation, Sirius Petroleum (SRSP.L) confirmed it is currently in discussions with BP regarding an offtake and pre-payment facility to support the financing of the Company's proposed drilling programme on the Ororo Field in Nigeria.



Discussions with BP, and other parties regarding financing, are ongoing and there can be no certainty that Sirius will reach an agreement with BP regarding the proposed offtake and pre-payment.



