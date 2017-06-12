TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/12/17 -- Bold Ventures Inc. (TSX VENTURE: BOL) ("Bold") or ("the Company") and Marten Falls First Nation ("Marten Falls") or ("the First Nation") are pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") that outlines the values that both the First Nation and the Company will uphold in their relationship. This agreement provides the frame of reference and guidance for both the Company and the First Nation regarding exploration and development work within the Marten Falls First Nation traditional lands.

The MOU provides for benefits to the First Nation in the area of jobs and economic development while providing for responsible environmental stewardship. Chief Bruce Achneepineskum states that, "This MOU demonstrates that a responsible and healthy relationship can be developed in the mineral exploration sector. Bold Ventures management team and the Marten Falls First Nation have had a respectful and trustworthy association since the early days of the 'Ring of Fire' discoveries. We are hoping that Bold's success, as a company exploring on our traditional lands, will be our success. Marten Falls will continue to develop additional agreements with Bold to build on this agreement." Richard Nemis states that, "Our partnership with Marten Falls has been a valuable one in supporting our activities in the past. It's gratifying to realize that our group has had a mutually beneficial relationship with Marten Falls First Nation for over a decade. We look forward to the future with a very positive view."

About Bold

Bold Ventures works in Ontario and Quebec. In Ontario, Bold and its subsidiary Rencore Resources Ltd. have extensive holdings comprised of over 18 claim groups in and around the Ring of Fire area of the James Bay Lowlands. The company has also earned a 10% carried interest in the Black Horse Project (formerly the Koper Lake Project) centrally located within the Ring of Fire and directly adjacent to the Eagles Nest nickel-copper massive sulphide deposit currently in the permitting stage (see Bold news release dated October 14, 2016). Bold has the option to earn a 100% interest in the Wilcorp gold property (subject to a 1% NSR) located approximately 14 km east of the town of Atikokan in Northwestern Ontario. In Quebec, Bold's primary focus has been on two projects. The Lac Surprise Project where Bold has had the option to earn up to 60% from Northern Superior, is located in west central Quebec, approximately 50 km (30miles) south of Chapais and within the historic Chibougamau -Chapais copper-gold camp. Bold is also exploring its 100% owned Lac Grasset Project that straddles the Sunday Lake Deformation Zone in the Matagami area, within the historically prolific Abitibi Greenstone belt of North-western Quebec. Balmoral Resources Ltd. has seen success over the past few years in locating and expanding several gold and base metal discoveries proximal to the Sunday Lake Deformation Zone and has expanded its land position to surround Bold's property (see Bold news release dated September 30, 2014).

Richard E. Nemis, President and Chief Executive Officer, Bold Ventures Inc.

David B. Graham, Executive V.P., Bold Ventures Inc.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Contacts:

Bold Ventures Inc.

416-864-1456

www.boldventuresinc.com



