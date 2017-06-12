

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A minority of Puerto Ricans have overwhelmingly voted to ask Congress to make it the 51st state of the United States of America.



A referendum on the political status of the US commonwealth of Puerto Rico was held on Sunday, but only 23 percent of the electorate turned up to cast their vote as opposition PPD party, which wants the US territory to maintain its status quo, boycotted it.



The referendum had three options: becoming a state of the United States, independence/free association, or maintaining the current territorial status.



97 percent of the voters opted statehood.



The results are non-binding, and only the Congress can approve new states by passing a statute laying out the transition process.



Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello says the new generation of the archipelago wants an end to the current 'improper colonial relationship', and 'claim our equal rights as American citizens.'



Four previous referendums have been held on the island to decide on its political status, the most recent in 2012. Puerto Rico has been an unincorporated territory of the United States since the conclusion of the Spanish-American War in 1898, and its residents were granted U.S. citizenship in 1917.



The debt-ridden Puerto Rican government is currently going through economic crisis with an outstanding bond debt of $70 billion, and 12.4 percent unemployment.



Statehood will help Puerto Rico solve its financial problems to some extent by becoming eligible to receive more federal spending to reactivate the economy, in addition to receiving military assistance and funding.



