EPAM Systems, Inc: EPAM Again Joins Forbes' List of 25 Fastest Growing Public Tech Companies

NEWTOWN, Pa., June 12, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM), a leading global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services, today announced that it has been ranked on the Forbes' annual list of Fastest Growing Public Tech Companies (https://www.forbes.com/sites/alexkonrad/2017/05/23/fastest-growing-public-tech-companies-in-2017/#53a04a2d1ea7).

The companies on Forbes Fast Tech 25 list are chosen from several thousand publicly traded technology companies, and ranked based on a trailing three years of strong, profitable growth combined with industry-leading projected earnings growth for the next three to five years.

EPAM is one of only four companies, the other three being Facebook, Alphabet, and Fortinet, to make repeat appearances on each of the lists published by Forbes between 2013 and 2017. The company's three-year trend of profitable annual revenue growth, averaging 28%, has led to EPAM being ranked twelfth on the 2017 list.

"We are pleased to once again join an elite group of fast-growing public technology companies," said Arkadiy Dobkin, CEO and President of EPAM. "Being among the only four firms to consecutively appear on this list since 2013 is a testament to our ability to constantly challenge ourselves, and to address the high market demand for solution providers who understand and can deliver comprehensive digital transformation programs, an area in which EPAM is recognized as a global leader today. Our ability to develop and enable globally distributed cross-functional teams with advanced next-gen capabilities is one of our key success factors."

During the last few years, EPAM was recognized across a number of market segments by leading global independent research firms and included as a leader in the Forrester Wave: Digital Platform Engineering Services, Q2 2016.

For more information about the product development and digital platform engineering solutions that EPAM provides, please visit www.epam.com

