Texhoma Energy Corp: Texhoma Energy, Inc. Announces New Director

SPRING, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2017 / Texhoma Energy, Inc. ("Texhoma") (OTC PINK: TXHE) today issues an announcement from Nicolo Golia Bedendo, CEO, who states:

Since accepting the appointment as CEO of the Company, I have developed an enhanced business model for Texhoma to energize startup and early stage New Era Companies alongside our core oil and gas energy interests, with the ultimate goal to build a 1 + 1 = 3 ecosystem, meaning that the whole is greater than the sum of the parts.

In addition, I have appointed Stefano Esposito, who possesses a financial background, as a director to the Board of Texhoma, and more information about Stefano can be found on the company's website. Stefano will create a new financial plan for the Company.

About Texhoma Energy, Inc.

Texhoma Energy, Inc. plans to build, acquire, operate, and invest in new era companies. Current activities include the acquisition, exploration, and production of crude oil and natural gas.

