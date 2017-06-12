Global IT services and solutions provider to help organisations accelerate adoption of enterprise mobility through dedicated Apple practice and managed mobility services for iOS

Dimension Data today launched a set of endpoint lifecycle management services, and dedicated Apple practice to help companies deliver an anywhere, anytime mobile experience for apps, voice, and collaboration on iOS devices.

"Our clients need a strategic approach to mobility that merges the world's best user experience through Apple devices with full enterprise capabilities" Joe Manuele, Dimension Data Group Executive CX and Collaboration (Photo: Dimension Data)

Leveraging Dimension Data's global footprint, the new service simplifies the secure deployment and management of iOS devices around the world so users can seamlessly access corporate apps and data across Mac, iPad, iPhone and Apple Watch. The offerings address configuration, control, support, and security, and will include world-class support from installation throughout the life of the product, allowing companies to meet corporate compliance requirements.

Dimension Data will also establish a dedicated Apple practice focused on delivering strategic consulting, implementation, full management, and support for a wide range of enterprise solutions such as Cisco video and collaboration solutions on iOS. Apple and Cisco have already been working together to optimise iOS devices and apps on Cisco networks.

"We understand that our clients need a strategic approach to mobility one that merges the world's best user experience through Apple devices with full enterprise capabilities," said Joe Manuele, Dimension Data Group Executive, Customer Experience and Collaboration. "As a global systems integration partner for Apple, our services and dedicated practice will free companies from integration and management complexities so they can focus on their business and unleash the full potential of the mobile enterprise."

Dimension Data's Apple practice will include a worldwide team of network and systems engineers, client service and support teams, and will have the full guidance and support of Apple's experts.

Other Dimension Data enterprise mobility services will include resale, configuration, provisioning, logistics, and help desk support. Ongoing device management for a wide range of functions will also be provided from application provisioning and reporting to device repair and mobility analytics.

Dimension Data will also open a Center of Excellence (CoE) in the U.S. designed to showcase Apple products and demonstrate Apple and Cisco solutions, as well as highlight how Apple products can be managed and maintained through Dimension Data's endpoint lifecycle management solutions. Additional CoE locations will open as part of a phased rollout globally.

Founded in 1983, Dimension Data plc is an ICT services and solutions provider that uses its technology expertise, global service delivery capability and entrepreneurial spirit to accelerate the business ambitions of its clients. Dimension Data is a member of the NTT Group. Visit us at dimensiondata.com

