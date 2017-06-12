DANBURY, CT -- (Marketwired) -- 06/12/17 -- Crown Worldwide, the world's largest privately-held group of logistics and related services companies, appoints a new head of its World Mobility business. Curt Smith joins Crown World Mobility as Group Vice President, and brings a strong background in business development, change management, client relations and industry expertise.

Curt's appointment is directly linked to Crown World Mobility's strategic objectives as the business continues to drive its 2020 vision. He will be instrumental in further developing and implementing the business unit strategies to achieve and exceed targets for revenue, portfolio mix and customer experience.

Based out of Crown's Danbury office, Curt reports to the Crown Worldwide Executive Board. "We are delighted to have Curt join the World Mobility team," says Barry Koolen, Executive Board. "It's an exciting time for us as we continue to develop and drive the business forward. His strong and inspirational leadership will be fundamental to the delivery of our 2020 targets and in enhancing our global value propositions."

Curt brings a wealth of industry experience with over 20 years at Cartus. Most recently, Curt served as Vice President, Client Services; prior to this he was Global Account Director. Additionally, Curt has a Bachelor of Science in Finance degree from the University of Connecticut, Storrs.

In his previous roles Curt has driven successful business plans, resulting in the retention and development of client relationships. His excellent relationship management skills will be key to his new role at Crown.

Crown World Mobility

Crown World Mobility (www.crownworldmobility.com) is a division of the Crown Worldwide Group, established in 1965 and headquartered in Hong Kong. Crown World Mobility helps corporations manage global talent and talented individuals perform on the global stage. In a world that seems to be constantly shrinking, managing a globally mobile workforce creates challenges for any organization. These challenges are human in scale -- global assignments involve the everyday lives of transferees and their families. But there are policies to navigate, formalities to coordinate and legalities to adhere to -- at the same time as concentrating on a new assignment and getting a job done. Crown's approach is to work with all stakeholders to find the right solution, implementing a global mobility program that is successful for the whole organization. This often means finding a unique solution, which Crown has the experience and capability to deliver.

