NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 06/12/17 -- Alphaserve Technologies, a global provider of managed IT services, cloud services and cybersecurity services, announces its further expansion into the legal market. By re-engineering its proprietary platform for managing technology infrastructure and applications, Alphaserve now offers a scalable model that allows midsize and small law firms to enjoy the premier services previously available only to large firms.

The Alphaserve Technologies leadership team and top technologists have several decades of experience serving the nation's largest financial institutions as well as top health care and pharmaceutical companies. Employing the same knowledge and understanding of high-demand environments that allow Alphaserve to successfully support these industries, the company took on several large, prominent law firms as clients over the past several years. Expanding its legal market presence was a natural progression, due to the agility of Alphaserve's technology management platform.

Now, the company's offering is available to the broader legal market.

Alphaserve has invested several years and millions of dollars into developing its industry-leading services. Along with ITIL-based processes, the platform provides a visual snapshot of critical services and data for CIOs and IT directors, as well as in-depth reports and tools for predictive modeling and analytics.

"Managed technology as a service remains a challenging concept for some law firm leaders to fully understand, but once they realize how it can effectively reduce their risk and improve attorney performance, many are eager to learn more and take the next step," says Arup Das, CEO of Alphaserve Technologies. "While our platform was previously designed for large firms, we recognized an opportunity to further develop the system to better accommodate the needs of midsize and even smaller firms. We're excited to expand our solutions to this market."

In addition to providing technology solutions to global law firms, Alphaserve works with some of the largest asset management, financial, health care and media companies.

About Alphaserve Technologies

Alphaserve Technologies® is a global provider of smart-sourced IT services to the asset management industry (hedge funds, broker dealers, private equity), law firms and other general markets like media, government and health care. Alphaserve Technologies is a privately held firm of technology and business professionals serving clients in 300 cities and 38 countries, ranging from multinational blue chip firms to small boutique financial companies. Our accomplished team has practiced their craft for more than 15 years together in the most demanding market sectors in the world. Visit www.alphaserveit.com to learn more.

