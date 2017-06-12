Global Flavored Yogurt Market 2017-2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global flavored yogurt market to grow at a CAGR of 8.50% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global flavored yogurt market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers both volume and value of the market. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is innovative packaging. As consumers associate great importance to the design and packaging of products, manufacturers continually work toward better packaging to attract customers and increase their market share. They are focusing on the preferences of targeted consumers and making the product more user friendly.

One trend in the market is adoption of split-pot concept. The split-pot is a relatively new concept in yogurt packaging, which is emerging in the market. This involves addition of compartments in the flavored yogurt package, which contain complimentary food items.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is presence of preservatives. The fruit pulps that are added to flavor the yogurt are generally processed fruits that are added with preservatives to increase the shelf life of the product. Generally, the locally prepared yogurt starts spoiling in a day or two, but the branded yogurts stay fresh for a long time owing to the addition of preservatives.

Key vendors



Chobani

Danone

Fonterra Co-Operative Group

General Mills

Nestlé

Other prominent vendors



Cargill

Mother Dairy Foods Processing

DEL MONTE Foods

Arla Foods

Stonyfield Farm

Almarai Company

Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group

Cabot Creamery Cooperative

Emmi Group

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by product type



Part 07: Market segmentation by distribution channel



Part 08: Geographical segmentation



Part 09: Key leading countries



Part 10: Decision framework



Part 11: Drivers and challenges



Part 12: Market trends



Part 13: Vendor landscape



Part 14: Appendix



