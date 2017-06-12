

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - A plane bound for Shanghai returned back to Sydney as a gaping hole opened up in the plane's engine casing shortly after takeoff.



China Eastern Airlines said that the crew on Flight MU736 noticed damage to the air inlet on the left engine after takeoff Sunday evening and the captain decided to return to Sydney airport immediately. The Airbus A330 plane has two Rolls-Royce Trent 772 engines.



Terrified passengers on the aircraft told Australian media that they heard a loud, massive noise on the left side of the plane and smelled something burning. The aircraft crew acted swiftly, moving everyone from the left side of the plane and shutting the windows.



The cabin crew tried to calm passengers and told them to fasten their seat-belts. The plane then turned around and landed heavily, but safely at the Sydney airport. None of the passengers were injured.



Photos shared on social media by passengers showed a significant, vertical hole in the engine casing of the plane.



The Australia Transport Safety Bureau or ATSB said it is investigating the incident.



