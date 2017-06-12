OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/12/17 -- Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat

Today is the start of National Public Service Week, a time to mark the important role public servants play in serving Canadians from coast to coast to coast.

Canadians depend on the federal public service to deliver a wide range of programs and services: from protecting our national parks for present and future generations to developing new technologies for detecting food- and water-borne pathogens, paying benefits and responding to emergency situations across the country. During the last year, for example, public servants answered over 24.5 million calls on taxes and benefits, issued 4.6 million passports, and maintained 174 missions in 107 countries around the world.

During the week, the many departments and agencies of the federal government will be organizing events to celebrate their accomplishments and efforts as part of the Public Service of Canada. This year's theme is "Proudly Serving Canadians for 150 years" as we also mark this historic anniversary of Confederation.

"National Public Service Week, on Canada's 150th birthday, is a perfect time to share my respect and appreciation for this country's dedicated public servants. They include some of the brightest and most creative minds in the country, and my mandate is to give them the resources, incentives and confidence to make the leap to providing 21st century services for Canadians."

-- The Honourable Scott Brison, President of the Treasury Board

-- This annual event takes place from June 11 to 17. -- There are over 257,000 public service employees who work throughout the country and around the world delivering a myriad of services to Canadians. -- Parliament enacted the National Public Service Week: Serving Canadians Better Act in 1992.

