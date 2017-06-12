Research and Markets - Global Pasta Market 2017-2021 with Barilla, De Cecco, Ebro Foods & Nestlé Dominating

DUBLIN, June 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Pasta Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.
The global pasta market to grow at a CAGR of 5.76% during the period 2017-2021.
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global pasta market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers geographical segmentation, product segmentation, and distribution channel segmentation of the market. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is increasing demand for local flavors and varieties. The popularity and consumption of pasta are increasing across the world. Consumers of different nations prepare pasta dishes according to the local tastes, with the locally available ingredients. Mexicans prefer to make pasta dishes using local ingredients like chiles.
According to the report, one driver in the market is impact of private labels. Private label is one of the important and prominent strategies in the retail sector. The market share of private label products is increasing across the world. It varies according to the product segment. National brands and private label products differ in promotion frequency and pricing. Private label brands offer pasta products at prices lower than those of national brands and without promotions.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is use of preservatives and increase in health concerns. With the commercialization of food, especially ready-to-make food and convenience food, the use of preservatives and food additives has increased. Chemically made preservatives and additives directly affect the human body. It causes harm to the digestive system and nervous system and causes cancer and heart problems.
Key vendors
- Barilla
- De Cecco
- Ebro Foods
- Nestlé
Other prominent vendors
- Archer Daniels Midland
- Armanino Foods of Distinction
- CJ Group
- Campbell Soup Company
- Conad
- FIORIBRUNA
- ITC
- Monterey Gourmet Foods
- Sbarro
- World Finer Foods
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market landscape
Part 06: Market segmentation by product
Part 07: Market segmentation by distribution channel
Part 08: Geographical segmentation
Part 09: Key leading countries
Part 10: Decision framework
Part 11: Drivers and challenges
Part 12: Market trends
Part 13: Vendor landscape
Part 14: Key vendor analysis
