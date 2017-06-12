Research and Markets - Global Pasta Market 2017-2021 with Barilla, De Cecco, Ebro Foods & Nestlé Dominating

DUBLIN, June 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global pasta market to grow at a CAGR of 5.76% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global pasta market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers geographical segmentation, product segmentation, and distribution channel segmentation of the market. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is increasing demand for local flavors and varieties. The popularity and consumption of pasta are increasing across the world. Consumers of different nations prepare pasta dishes according to the local tastes, with the locally available ingredients. Mexicans prefer to make pasta dishes using local ingredients like chiles.



According to the report, one driver in the market is impact of private labels. Private label is one of the important and prominent strategies in the retail sector. The market share of private label products is increasing across the world. It varies according to the product segment. National brands and private label products differ in promotion frequency and pricing. Private label brands offer pasta products at prices lower than those of national brands and without promotions.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is use of preservatives and increase in health concerns. With the commercialization of food, especially ready-to-make food and convenience food, the use of preservatives and food additives has increased. Chemically made preservatives and additives directly affect the human body. It causes harm to the digestive system and nervous system and causes cancer and heart problems.

Key vendors



Barilla

De Cecco

Ebro Foods

Nestlé

Other prominent vendors



Archer Daniels Midland

Armanino Foods of Distinction

CJ Group

Campbell Soup Company

Conad

FIORIBRUNA

ITC

Monterey Gourmet Foods

Sbarro

World Finer Foods

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by product



Part 07: Market segmentation by distribution channel



Part 08: Geographical segmentation



Part 09: Key leading countries



Part 10: Decision framework



Part 11: Drivers and challenges



Part 12: Market trends



Part 13: Vendor landscape



Part 14: Key vendor analysis



