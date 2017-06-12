

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - German grocer Aldi has announced plans to invest $3.4 billion in the U.S. to expand its store count to 2,500 nationwide by the end of 2022.



Aldi expects to become the third largest grocery store by count in the U.S. and serve 100 million customers per month after the expansion. Aldi currently has 1,600 stores in 35 states.



The supermarket chain also said it plans to spend $1.6 billion to remodel 1,300 of its existing stores by 2020.



'We have passionate fans who know ALDI offers a smarter way to feed their families in a modern, convenient and easy-to-shop environment,' said CEO Jason Hart.



Aldi said its expansion plans will add 25,000 new jobs in stores, warehouses and offices.



Earlier, Aldi's German rival Lidl had announced it will open the first of its 100 stores in the U.S. on June 15.



