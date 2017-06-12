NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - June 12, 2017) - Daniel E. Schnapp has joined the New York office of Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP as a partner in the Entertainment and Digital Media practice and as co-leader of the firm's Technology Transactions Team. Schnapp joins from Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP where he was Chair of the firm's New Media, Entertainment and Technology practice. Joining Schnapp are former Hughes Hubbard associates Alexis Robinson and Genevieve Perez.

"We are very excited to have Dan and his team on board. He is extremely talented and a highly versatile technology transactions attorney who has handled a wide variety of complex transactions across multiple industries for more than two decades, most notably entertainment and digital media. He greatly bolsters our already prominent Entertainment and Digital Media practice and overall technology transaction capabilities," said Jon W. Newby, vice chairman of Sheppard Mullin.

Schnapp and his team advise multinational corporations, as well as midcap and startup companies on matters involving the convergence of technology, entertainment, advertising and media. They regularly provide strategic counsel and transactional support to clients involving the exploitation and impact analysis of technological innovation across their respective businesses, including emerging and disruptive technologies and initiatives that continue to challenge and compete with traditional business models. Schnapp's expertise includes digital content licensing, distribution and syndication; music, television, film and publishing agreements, collaborations and licensing initiatives via all media, platforms and protocols; advertising, sponsorships, product placements, viral marketing and promotional arrangements; privacy, data protection and information security compliance; data analytics, collection, mining, monetization and warehousing initiatives; social media and networking services and applications; outsourcing; video game and interactive entertainment design, development, publishing and distribution; technology development, licensing, resale and distribution; marketing, brand management and loyalty-rewards programs; and e-commerce, consumer product digital merchandising, marketing, sale and distribution, and online monetization arrangements.

Schnapp commented, "I am thrilled to join a top notch firm like Sheppard Mullin. I was particularly attracted to the depth and breadth of its nationally recognized Entertainment and Digital Media practice, as well as the firm's strategic focus on this vital practice and their highly collaborative and synergistic platform. The firm is undeniably a major player in this sector, representing, among others, major motion picture studios, television networks and other domestic and international digital media companies in every area from publishing and licensing and merchandising to intellectual property, social media, advertising and acquisitions. This is an opportune combination that will provide our clients with an unparalleled offering of the highest quality legal services, targeted expertise and capabilities in this ever-expanding area on a global scale."

IP and Business magazine previously named Schnapp to its list of "Top 50 IP Attorneys Under 45." He received a J.D. (cum laude) from Syracuse University College of Law in 1994 and a B.A. from the University of Vermont in 1991.

Sheppard Mullin has more than 80 attorneys based in its New York office. The firm's Entertainment and Digital Media practice includes nearly 70 attorneys firm wide.

