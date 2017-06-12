Global Lupus Therapeutic Market (Anti-inflammatory drugs, Corticosteroids, BLyS-specific inhibitors, Biologicals & Others) 2017-2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Lupus Therapeutic Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global lupus therapeutic market to grow at a CAGR of 9.74% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global lupus therapeutic market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers both generic and branded drug market. Only one drug is approved specifically for the treatment of lupus disorders and the majority of other drugs are off-label based on symptoms. Due to a strong pipeline, the market is expected for more approved drugs for lupus disorders in future. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is regenerative therapeutic technologies. The management of lupus using regenerative medicines is increasing, and many vendors are focusing on the development of regenerative medicines. The role of regenerative medicines in autoimmune disease is not explored completely. The recent studies showed that immunomodulation and suppression could be achieved through cellular interaction between therapeutic cells and the individual's immune system, including anti-inflammatory T-cell responses.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is high prevalence rate. Lupus is one of the major autoimmune diseases that is associated with multiple symptoms like pain, extreme fatigue, hair loss, cognitive issues, and physical impairments, which disturbs every aspect of individual's lives.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is complexity of disease. Lupus is associated with multiple symptoms, which increases the complexity in individuals for diagnosis, treatment, and overall management.

Key vendors



F.Hoffmann-La Roche

GlaxoSmithKline

Medlmmune

Pfizer

Other prominent vendors



ADMA Biologics

Amgen

Anthera Pharmaceuticals

Bayer HealthCare

Biogen

Biotest

Bristol- Myers Squibb

Celgene

Immunomedics

Kedrion Biopharma

LFB Group

Merck

Novartis

Shire

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

UCB

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: An overview of lupus disease



Part 06: Market landscape



Part 07: Pipeline landscape



Part 08: Market segmentation by drug class



Part 09: Geographical segmentation



Part 10: Decision framework



Part 11: Drivers and challenges



Part 12: Market trends



Part 13: Vendor landscape



Part 14: Key vendor analysis



Part 15: Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tj3v4w/global_lupus

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716