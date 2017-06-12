Global Lupus Therapeutic Market (Anti-inflammatory drugs, Corticosteroids, BLyS-specific inhibitors, Biologicals & Others) 2017-2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The global lupus therapeutic market to grow at a CAGR of 9.74% during the period 2017-2021.
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global lupus therapeutic market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers both generic and branded drug market. Only one drug is approved specifically for the treatment of lupus disorders and the majority of other drugs are off-label based on symptoms. Due to a strong pipeline, the market is expected for more approved drugs for lupus disorders in future. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is regenerative therapeutic technologies. The management of lupus using regenerative medicines is increasing, and many vendors are focusing on the development of regenerative medicines. The role of regenerative medicines in autoimmune disease is not explored completely. The recent studies showed that immunomodulation and suppression could be achieved through cellular interaction between therapeutic cells and the individual's immune system, including anti-inflammatory T-cell responses.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is high prevalence rate. Lupus is one of the major autoimmune diseases that is associated with multiple symptoms like pain, extreme fatigue, hair loss, cognitive issues, and physical impairments, which disturbs every aspect of individual's lives.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is complexity of disease. Lupus is associated with multiple symptoms, which increases the complexity in individuals for diagnosis, treatment, and overall management.
Key vendors
- F.Hoffmann-La Roche
- GlaxoSmithKline
- Medlmmune
- Pfizer
Other prominent vendors
- ADMA Biologics
- Amgen
- Anthera Pharmaceuticals
- Bayer HealthCare
- Biogen
- Biotest
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Celgene
- Immunomedics
- Kedrion Biopharma
- LFB Group
- Merck
- Novartis
- Shire
- Takeda Pharmaceuticals
- UCB
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: An overview of lupus disease
Part 06: Market landscape
Part 07: Pipeline landscape
Part 08: Market segmentation by drug class
Part 09: Geographical segmentation
Part 10: Decision framework
Part 11: Drivers and challenges
Part 12: Market trends
Part 13: Vendor landscape
Part 14: Key vendor analysis
Part 15: Appendix
