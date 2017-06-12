Wireless Fire Detection Systems Market Worth 303.8 Million USD by 2020

PUNE, India, June 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report"Wireless Fire Detection Systems Marketby Product, System Type (Fully Wireless, Hybrid), Installation Type (New, Retrofit), Vertical (Commercial, Residential, Manufacturing), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2020", published by MarketsandMarkets', the overall wireless fire detection systems market is expected to be valued at USD 303.8 Million by 2020, at a CAGR of 7.7% between 2016 and 2020.

This significant growth rate of the wireless fire detection systems market is fostered by the increasing demand of these systems in retrofit installations due the cost-effectiveness and the ease involved in installing these systems. The improvement in the existing government regulations and mandates regarding fire protection systems is another major driving factor for this market.

Sensors/detectors held largest share of market based on product in 2015; market for segment expected to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period

The market for sensors/detectors is expected to lead the current wireless fire detection systems market based on product and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2016 and 2020. The robust growth in infrastructure, utilities, and facilities sectors is bringing in the need for a greater adoption of advanced sensors and detectors across the globe. Another important factor impacting the growth of this market is the stringent government regulations in many countries regarding the installation of these sensors/detectors. With the increasing government funding, the market for smoke detectors is expected to have a positive outlook by 2020, especially in the residential sector.

Hybrid systems held larger share of wirelessfire detection systems marketin 2015

The hybrid systems held a larger share of the wireless fire detection systems market based on system type in 2015, and the market for the said segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR between 2016 and 2020. The hybrid systems are mainly suitable for retrofitting buildings as these systems are very resilient due to their exclusive mode of transmission and offer relatively uncomplicated installation without cable drawing. On the other hand, the structural cost involved with a traditional system is high. Hybrid systems are highly suitable for smaller or larger scale apartments and houses, and for smaller or medium-scale commercial spaces.

North America expected to hold largest share of market, while market in Europe expected witness highest CAGR

North America held the largest share of wireless fire detection systems market in 2015. The market in Europe is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Wireless systems have already gained popularity in Western Europe, especially the UK, France, and Germany. The high expected CAGR of wireless fire detection systems market in Europe can be attributed to the stringent government mandate on the installation of smoke detectors or smoke alarms in homes in European countries such as the UK, France, and Germany.

The major players in this market include EMS Security Group Ltd (UK), Electro Detectors Ltd (UK), Sterling Safety Systems (UK), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Siemens AG (Germany), Tyco International PLC (Ireland), HOCHIKI Corporation (Japan), Halma Plc (UK), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), EuroFyre Ltd (UK), and Detectomat GmbH (Germany).

