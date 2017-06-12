ALISO VIEJO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/12/17 -- Veracity Industrial Networks, a leading developer of Industrial SDN-based tools for operational networks, today announced that CEO Paul Myer will be part of a panel on "Why IoT (Internet of Things) Security is so Critical" as part of a day-long "Deciphering Series" sponsored by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA).

Myer is joined by Adam Couch, a principal consultant with Forty45, Serge Jonnaert, president of Tensei, LLC, and Andrew Snyder, a senior sales engineer for Intertrust Technologies, Inc. The panel is hosted by William Kilmer, a principal consultant with Forty45 and takes place June 15 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. PDT at IBM's office in Costa Mesa, CA at 600 Anton Blvd in room 218 on the second floor.

About the session:

Why IoT Security is so Critical

Digitally connected devices are encroaching on every aspect of our lives, our homes, cars, offices, even our bodies. In fact, according BusinessInsider, we are headed to a world of 24 billion IoT devices by 2020. But with more connected devices comes more vulnerabilities, making the need to protect company IP, customer data and operational infrastructure more urgent than ever before. With IoT projects, if security is not prioritized, the business opportunity will be undermined. In this session, learn how to make security the core of the IoT value proposition, from integrating security into the deployment process to educating consumers and staff.

"This is an excellent opportunity for us to represent the security concerns from the Industrial Internet of Things," said Myer. "Securing our nation's mission-critical power, oil and gas, chemical and manufacturing facilities is becoming a high priority. We'll discuss the options to address these concerns."

About the SIIA SSD

SSD (the Software & Services Division of SIIA) represents companies that develop the applications, services, infrastructure and tools driving the success of today's high-tech industry. SSD provides business development opportunities, industry exposure and a forum for members to collaborate and share expertise, best practices, and innovations that build growing and successful businesses.

www.siia.net/ssd

About Veracity Industrial Networks™

Veracity delivers a resilient, secure industrial network that provides an on-premises, centralized configuration, control, and monitoring solution that tracks all connected devices and their communications. The Veracity platform is a secure-by-default network that moves beyond the detection and alerting of cyber events into a resilient network that reduces the attack surface by design.

The Veracity Industrial SDN™ network massively reduces the complexity of the network by repurposing the switch infrastructure to ensure communication between devices is determined by the system's design. Veracity provides an innovative and comprehensive platform for critical networks that enables your business mission. For more information, visit www.veracity.io.

