

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Department of Defense announced Monday that three US soldiers were killed in Afghanistan.



They died on June 10 in Peka Valley, Nangarhar Province, of gunshot wounds, the Defense Department said in a press release. The incident is under investigation.



It did not disclose if it was a terrorist attack.



The Soldiers were assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 3rd Battalion, 320th Field Artillery Regiment, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Company D, 1st Battalion, 187th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), Fort Campbell, KY.



The soldiers were identified as Sgt. Eric M. Houck, 25, of Baltimore, Maryland; Sgt. William M. Bays, 29 of Barstow, California; and Corporal Dillon C. Baldridge, 22 of Youngsville, North Carolina.



