LucidSound® Announces the LS25 eSports Gaming Headset for PC, Console, Mobile Platforms

Crystal-Clear Voice Chat and Exceptional Audio Quality Prove Ideal for Tournament and Competitive Gaming

SAN DIEGO, June 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- LucidSound®, one of the fastest growing brands in gaming audio, announced today the LS25 eSports Gaming Headset. The LS25 has been developed to appeal to the eSports and competitive PC gaming community, concentrating on the features essential to provide superior performance during tournament play.

Dedicated to exceptional chat and sound quality, LucidSound has once again delivered its signature audio quality and unmatched feature set:

50mm High Fidelity speakers with Neodymium magnets have been specifically engineered for gaming

A remarkably clear sound stage so that gamers can easily identify teammates, enemies and audio cues that provide the difference between victory and defeat

Dual mics allowing players the option of using the integrated discrete mic (Ideal for phone calls and casual chat) or the unidirectional, flexible boom mic for intense gaming sessions

Direct to PC connection via a 3.5mm audio jack, ensuring a simple connection to any gaming rig

Reliable audio connection with no batteries required, pro gamers can be assured of uninterrupted game and chat audio

Proprietary control system, allowing gamers to adjust volume simply by twisting the ear cup

Fully compatible with PC, Xbox One, PlayStation®4, Nintendo® Switch' and mobile platforms

"The LucidSound design philosophy is focused on building the next generation of gaming audio products with a focus on uncompromising audio quality, innovative control, exceptional comfort and enhanced voice communications," said Chris Von Huben, CEO of LucidSound. "We are proud of the work our development team undertook to deliver an innovative, high-performance headset for tournament players."

LucidSound will be available by appointment only at E3 2017. For more information or to book an appointment, please contact press@lucidsound.com

For more information, visit lucidsound.com and follow LucidSound on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About LucidSound

LucidSound is committed to designing premium quality audio products for gamers. Every team member of LucidSound hails from a gaming audio background with a vision to deliver world-class audio to the interactive entertainment sector. Uncompromising in its insistence for audio excellence, the Company crafts audio products specifically for the needs of gamers and everyday life. Strikingly different in appearance from traditional gaming hardware, the LucidSound family of products unlocks the emotion and intensity of modern gaming audio, elevating the experience for gamers everywhere.

LucidSound Communications

Alex Verrey

Director, Global PR & Communications

Little Big PR Limited Working on Behalf of LucidSound

Tel: + 44 (0) 7957 204660

Email: alex@lucidsound.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/522115/LucidSound_LS25_eSports_Gaming_Headset.jpg