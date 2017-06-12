BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company

TR-1(i): NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTERESTS IN SHARES



(1). Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached (ii):



BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc



(2). Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):



An acquisition or disposal of voting rights: ( X )



An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached: ( )



An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments: ( )



An event changing the breakdown of voting rights: ( )



Other (please specify): ( )



(3). Full name of person(s) subject to the notification obligation (iii):



Investec Wealth & Investment Limited



(4). Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) (iv):



n/a



(5). Date of the transaction (and date on which the threshold is crossed or reached if different) (v):



9 June 2017



(6). Date on which issuer notified:



12 June 2017



(7). Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:



From 14% to 13%



(8). Notified details:





A: Voting rights attached to shares



Class/type of shares (if possible using the ISIN code): Ordinary Shares - GB0008910555



Situation previous to the triggering transaction(vi):

Number of Shares: 10,258,077

Number of Voting rights(viii): 10,258,077



Resulting situation after the triggering transaction(vii):

Number of shares:

Direct: 10,222,227

Number of voting rights (ix):

Direct (x): 10,222,227

Indirect (xi):



% of voting rights:

Direct: 13.98%

Indirect:



B. Financial Instruments



Resulting situation after the triggering transaction (xii):



Type of financial instrument:



Expiration date (xiii):



Exercise/Conversion Period/Date (xiv):



Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted:



% of voting rights:



C. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments



Resulting situation after the triggering transaction

Type of financial instrument:



Exercise price:



Expiration date (xvii)



Exercise/Conversion period (xviii):



Number of voting rights instrument refers to



% of voting rights (xix, xx)

Nominal:

Delta:



Total (A + B + C):



Number of voting rights: 10,222,227



% of voting rights: 13.98%



(9). Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable (xv):



Discretionary client holdings registered in the name of Nominee companies 100% owned by Investec Wealth & Investment Limited



Proxy Voting:



(10). Name of the proxy holder:



N/A



(11). Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease to hold:



N/A



(12). Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold voting rights:



N/A



(13). Additional information:



N/A



(14). Contact name:



Kevin Mayger

for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Secretary



(15). Contact telephone number:



020 7743 1098



12 June 2017

