IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/12/17 -- Burnham Benefits Insurance Services -- one of California's most dynamic employee benefits brokerage firms -- is thrilled to welcome Nathan Ackeret to the role of vice president, managing director of the Los Angeles office. A successful sales leader with more than 15 years of experience achieving top sales performance -- leading teams and developing profitable products -- Ackeret's proven record of developing business adds tremendous value to Burnham's strong growth trajectory. In his new role, Ackeret will not only provide leadership and cultivate creativity for the Los Angeles team, but he will also help to ensure the company maintains its overall growth.

"As Burnham continues to grow and expand, it's imperative that we bring on skilled leaders for our burgeoning teams," said Kris Allison, president and CEO of the company. "Simply put, Nathan's management skills and leadership are excellent. His vast experience will be a strong support system for the LA office and his thought leadership will only add value to Burnham."

Prior to joining Burnham, Ackeret served as the executive vice president/principal at Trapani Dickins & Associates Insurance Services in Los Angeles where he increased company revenues by 30 percent in two years. Before that, he was the vice president of employee benefits at ORION Risk Management Insurance Services and sold $3.9MM in premium his first year, surpassing revenue goals by 153 percent. He is currently both the district chairman and the board director of Professionals in the Human Resources Association, Los Angeles. A leader in business as well as in his community, Ackeret is also a division member at Lake Avenue Church, a school site council member at Don Benito Fundamental School in Pasadena, Calif. and is on the advisory council for water technology.

"As a leader -- whether in my job or in the community -- my goal is to make sure people are in their best role, and that they are allowed to use their skills and talents in ways that best suit them and best suit the company as a whole," said Ackeret. "Burnham is a strong company comprised of people that really want to be here -- for their clients and for each other. That positive attitude is remarkable and I feel very fortunate to be a part of this organization."

