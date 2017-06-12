ATLANTA, GA--(Marketwired - June 12, 2017) - EPI-USE America, a groupelephant.com company and dedicated SAP and SuccessFactors Partner, today announced the inclusion of EPI-USE in the May 2017 "Market Guide for SAP SuccessFactors Service Providers" by Gartner, Inc. as one of the Representative Vendors in the SAP HCM and SuccessFactors space. EPI-USE is listed as 1 of only 28 SuccessFactors Services firms selected for the report from over 138 services partners and more than 800 reported Value Added Reseller partners in the SAP and SuccessFactors partner eco-system.

According to the report, "sourcing and vendor management leaders can use this Market Guide to help identify the best-fit providers of SAP SuccessFactors services for their organizations' needs." EPI-USE is proud to be a part of the report outlining services providers that serve large enterprise clients, including multi-national and regulated industry organizations, who can leverage the report to identify a short list of service providers offering wide global coverage and unique core competencies.

EPI-USE believes its 30 years plus HCM experience reflects the Gartner recommendations considering the company's vast experience in numerous multi-country Employee Central rollouts, SAP HCM to Employee Central migrations and significant Employee Central Payroll implementations with a solid reputation for successful project delivery. EPI-USE feels it is a prime example of Gartner's selection criteria that included this advice: "A project with the objective of improving talent management and HR processes, along with the implementation of SAP SuccessFactors, will require a partner with deeper HCM consulting capabilities compared with one that merely focuses on quickly deploying the software for automation. Similarly, a full-suite global implementation spanning multiple countries and serving a large number of employees will require a partner that has the program management, bench strength and industrialized processes to deliver at scale."

Among Gartner's key findings, the report states: "SaaS implementations differ from traditional on-premises software implementation in some significant ways, such as less customization and more remote delivery, but best practices such as strong governance and complete understanding of business requirements apply equally." Dirk Nieuwoudt, Vice President, EPI-USE Global Cloud Services agreed, stating, "While SuccessFactors solutions in the SAP Cloud introduce many best practices that simplify and allow for accelerated and agile implementation strategies, clients are still embarking on complex projects when implementing core Human Resource Management Systems and particularly when Payroll and Time solutions are also included in scope. When you add in a multi-country, multi-language rollout with multiple applications and work streams, robust project governance and deep technical expertise are critical success factors."

EPI-USE, listed among Tier1 partners as well as small boutique firms, is honored with this inclusion in the report, which we believe is due to our implementation strengths and our post implementation support services in the core Employee Central and Employee Central Payroll space. Additionally, EPI-USE ranks among the largest services partners in terms of global footprint, certifications and core competencies across all SuccessFactors modules, in all industries including regulated and highly unionized firms. EPI-USE, the largest, global specialist for SAP HCM and SuccessFactors solutions, offers proven Post Implementation Application Management Services (AMS Support) globally with decades of experience in the core HR and Payroll domain for the US and more than 100 countries. With these important distinctions as well as EPI-USE's Payroll Rapid Deployment Solutions, 41 SAP Payroll Country Versions and Payroll Control Center accelerators among many other proprietary innovations in the cloud. EPI-USE is a proven player in the mission critical spectrum for large enterprise firms planning an HCM transformation.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About EPI-USE

EPI-USE is a global services and software organization providing dedicated partner services and solutions for SAP and SuccessFactors HR and ERP Digital Transformation across on-premises, hybrid and full cloud environments. As a dedicated SAP and SuccessFactors services partner, EPI-USE delivers advisory, implementation and support services for core human resources, payroll, finance and S/4HANA, talent management and analytics solutions. With over 1600 experts globally and more than 30 years of domain experience with SAP® ERP Human Capital Management systems for HR and Payroll, this expertise directly translates into numerous successful, on time and in budget SuccessFactors Employee Central and Employee Central Payroll projects being delivered globally. Additionally, the company's significant acquisition strategy in the S/4HANA space is serving its clients with full ERP and end-to-end digital transformation and global support solutions with locations in 23 countries around the world.

Learn more

Source: https://www.gartner.com/doc/3706518?ref=SiteSearch&sthkw=successfactors%20services&fnl=search&srcId=1-3478922254

Trackback URL: http://www.epiuse.com/wp-trackback.php?p=1093

Wendy Emery

Business Development

EPI-USE America

mobile: +1-530-613-6310

office: +1-530-820-3540

email: wendy.emery@us.epiuse.com