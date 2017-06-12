MediaTek Announces Ultra HD TV SoC Supporting Dolby Vision and Hybrid Log Gamma (HLG)

Built to provide a premium feature-set, the MT5597 gives TV makers advanced display capabilities and flexibility to develop a worldwide TV model

HSINCHU, Taiwan, June 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaTek Inc. today announced the availability of its new MediaTek MT5597 System-on-Chip (SoC), an Ultra HD TV SoC supporting Dolby Vision' and Hybrid Log Gamma (HLG). MT5597 transforms TV viewing experiences with breakthrough brightness, contrast and color.

Several top TV manufacturers have selected the MT5597 to power their new generation of TV devices. Consumers can expect MT5597-powered Android and Linux TV devices to be commercially available by the end of Q2 this year.

Equipped for both the Android TV 7.0 system and Linux OS,MediaTek MT5597 features 64-bit ARM® Cortex' ultra-efficient processors, and offers superior user experience at the optimal power consumption.

The MT5597 features the high-performance ARM® Mali'-450 GPU, designed to maximize reuse of available resources during the graphics operation, thereby minimizing power and bandwidth requirements. The chipset also supports Google VP9 and HEVC codecs designed for 4K content streaming with 10bit color depth at 60 frames per second for a smooth playback experience.

"Dolby Vision transforms the TV experience by offering astonishing brightness, contrast and a fuller palette of rich colors," said John Couling, SVP, Commercial Partnerships, Dolby Laboratories. "Our collaboration with MediaTek will enable a greater number of consumers to enjoy extraordinary viewing experiences, as we continue to work with partners across the ecosystem to deliver Dolby Vision content and devices to consumers in the home."

To provide manufacturers with a single global solution that is both cost effective and offers the latest display capabilities, MT5597 offers worldwide demodulation technology support for ATSC, DVB-T/S/C/T2/S2, DVB-C, DTMB and ISDB-T demodulation functions. The technology reserves transport stream inputs for external demodulators for other countries or areas. MT5597 makes it possible for TV makers to port the same UI to worldwide TV models easily.

"With the MT5597, MediaTek continue its legacy of enabling manufacturers with leading technology solutions to help build the best digital TVs on the market," said Joe Chen,ExecutiveVice President and Co-COO, MediaTek. "Built to provide a premium feature-set in the mainstream product range, MT5597 gives TV makers the power of choice with MediaTek's unmatched display, picture quality technologies and global demodulation support."

Significant cost savings are possible by only having to develop one worldwide platform and the flexibility to choose from a wide variety of panel options and still preserve the highest level of picture quality.

The MT5597 also stands apart from other offerings in its range due to its advanced Ultra HD picture quality improvement technologies- MiraVision. Taken together, these display enhancement features make the MT5597 one of the best value solutions on the market. These features include:



Motion judder is eliminated with MediaTek's 4K Motion Estimation/Motion Cancellation (MEMC) technology support. Support for single and dual layer mainstream HDR specs including Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10, and BBC HLG, which allows users to enjoy HDR content from any video source (OTT and physical media).

Ultra Resolution, which enhances details without adding artifacts. MT5597 is equipped with the highest fidelity scalar for unmatched signal preservation and a sophisticated content classifier for restoring every detail.

MediaTek was the first to develop a 4K Ultra HD TV SoC, for Android 5.0 and announced the collaboration with Google and Sony to introduce the first smart TV running on Android Lollipop back at CES 2015.

MediaTek Inc. (TWSE: 2454) is a global fabless semiconductor company that enables 1.5 billion connected devices a year. We are a market leader in developing innovative systems-on-chip (SoC) for mobile device, home entertainment, connectivity and IoT products. Our dedication to innovation has positioned us as a driving market force in several key technology areas, including highly power-efficient mobile technologies and advanced multimedia solutions across a broad range of products such as smartphones, tablets, digital televisions, OTT boxes, wearables and automotive solutions. MediaTek empowers and inspires people to expand their horizons and more easily achieve their goals through smart technology. We call this idea Everyday Genius and it drives everything we do. Visit www.mediatek.com for more information.

