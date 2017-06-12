Global Melamine Formaldehyde Market Growth at CAGR of 5.93%, 2017-2021: Latest Challenges, Trends & Drivers - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Melamine Formaldehyde Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global melamine formaldehyde market to grow at a CAGR of 5.93% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global melamine formaldehyde market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the retail selling price as the average selling price for the product. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is growing demand for melamine from automotive industry. The increasing demand for melamine from the automotive industry is presenting the global melamine market with notable growth opportunities. Properties such as thermal insulation and excellent chemical resistance make melamine formaldehyde an ideal material for use in surface coatings and decorative laminates of automobile interiors. Emerging automotive applications of melamine listed below will fuel the demand and adoption of melamine in the automotive industry during the forecast period.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increasing demand from construction industry. Most countries, especially the emerging ones in APAC, the Middle East, and Africa, have significantly increased their expenditure on the construction industry. This is attributable to the rise in disposable income, improved standards of living, and the need for infrastructure development.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is volatility in raw material prices. The price volatility of raw materials used in for manufacturing melamine is a major restraint faced by the vendors in the global melamine formaldehyde market. Melamine is formed from methane, which is produced as a byproduct of petroleum refining.

