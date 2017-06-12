Robotic Surgery Market Analysis: Size, Share, Growth, Industry Demand and Global Forecast to 2021- MarketReportsOnline

PUNE, India, June 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Global Robotic Surgery Market" provides a comprehensive study of the global market for medical robotics, along with focus on application of da Vinci systems worldwide. The major trends, growth drivers as well as issues being faced by the industry are being presented in this report. The industry comprises few large players such as Intuitive Surgical, Accuray and Stryker Corporation. All these companies have been profiled in the present report highlighting their key financials and business strategies for growth.

Complete report on Robotic Surgery market spread across 70 pages with providing 3 company profiles and 35 charts is now available at http://www.marketreportsonline.com/595187.html.

Medical robotics is an advanced discipline within the field of robotics which involves the development of robots that can perform various medical tasks. Many people think specifically of surgical robotics when they hear the words "medical robotics." Medical robotics has the potential to relieve strain on many health care systems by automating tasks, freeing up health care workers.

Medical robotics has the potential to greatly reduce the size of operating room teams, thus eliminating the risk of contamination. Medical robots may someday be able to perform complex tasks like monitoring patients while they are under anesthesia, or keeping track of patients in critical care. Robotic surgery systems are categorized in three different classes: supervisory-controlled systems, telesurgical systems, and shared-control systems.

Purchase a copy of this "Global Robotic Surgery Market" research report at USD 800 (Single User License) http://www.marketreportsonline.com/contacts/purchase.php?name=595187.

Company Coverage of Robotic Surgery Market: Intuitive Surgical, Accuray and Stryker Corporation

The key factors driving the growth of the robotic surgery market are growing ageing population, increasing healthcare expenditure, rising economic growth, rising incidence of chronic and infectious diseases, growth in minimally invasive surgery (MIS) and hernia may rival dVP penetration. Some noteworthy trends of this industry include adoption of micro and nano robots in urology surgical procedures, focus on the development of low-cost robotic surgical systems, increase in R&D activities and expanding use of robot in general surgery. However, the expansion of the market is hindered by risks of robotic surgery and challenges of laparoscope control.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Medical Robotics - An Overview

2. da Vinci Surgical System - An Overview

3. Global Robotic Surgery Market Analysis

4. da Vinci Surgical System

5. The US da Vinci Procedures

6. Market Dynamics

7. Competitive Landscape

8. Company Profiles

Few Points from List of Charts:

Classification of Medical Robotics

Application of Medical Robotics

Information Flow in Robotic Surgery

Applications of Robotic Surgery

Comparison among Various da Vinci Platforms

Global Robotic Market by Segment (2005-2025)

Global Medical Robotics and Computer Assisted Surgery Market (2010-2016)

Global Medical Robotics and Computer Assisted Surgery Market Forecast (2017-2021)

Global da Vinci Installed Base by Volume (2008-2016)

Global da Vinci Installed Base Forecast by Volume (2017-2021)

da Vinci Installed Base - The US vs. International (2008-2016)

da Vinci Installed Base Forecast - The US vs. International (2017-2021)

Global da Vinci Installed Base Share by Region (2016)

Global Number of da Vinci Procedures (2011-2016)

Number of Procedures - US vs. International (2011-2016)

Number of Procedures Forecast - US vs. International (2017-2021)

Explore more medical devices market research as well as other newly published reports by Koncept Analytics at http://www.marketreportsonline.com/publisher/koncept-analytics-market-research.html.

About Us:

MarketReportsOnline comprises of an online library of 2,50,000 reports and in-depth market research studies of over 5000+ micro markets. We provide 24/7 online and offline support to our customers. Get in touch with us for your needs of market research reports.



Contact:

Ritesh Tiwari

2nd Floor, Metropole,

Next to Inox Theatre,

Bund Garden Road,

Pune - 411001

Maharashtra, India.

Tel: +1-888-391-5441

E-mail: sales@marketreportsonline.com

