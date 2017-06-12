President Donald J. Trump has proposed devastating cuts to the U.S. Department of Energy and its related research arms. Leaders from multiple industries - including names you'll know - are begging the U.S. Congress not to implement them.

President Donald J. Trump's proposed budget slashes funding to vital solar research entities and laboratories. In a letter to several Congressional committees, leaders across the U.S. economy are practically begging Congress not to ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...