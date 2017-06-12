A Q1 report by GTM Research and SEIA found PV system price declines across all sectors, following collapses in component pricing. Fixed-tilt utility-scale systems broke the US$1 per watt barrier for the first time during the quarter.

Starting in the second quarter of 2016, PV module prices began a free-fall which has brought great pain to PV makers, and may be the greatest single factor in the bankruptcies of the two largest U.S. crystalline silicon PV makers, SolarWorld and Suniva.

GTM Research and Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) are reporting that average module prices fell by a third from Q2 to Q4 2016, to land at $0.39 per watt in the fourth quarter, and only rebounded to $0.40 per watt during Q1, in the latest U.S. Solar Market Insight report.

However, this collapse and similar declines in the prices of other components has helped the U.S. utility-scale solar sector to reach a new record. The report found that for the first time, the average price of fixed-tilt solar PV systems has fallen a penny below $1 per watt-DC, a 6% decline from the previous quarter.

The average price of PV systems using single-axis tracking was not ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...