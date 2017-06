According to analysis from Fraunhofer ISE, PV was almost on par with nuclear power in Germany in the previous month. PV systems installed in Germany generated the record volume of 5.57 terawatt hours.

A record breaking 5.57 TWh of solar power was produced by PV systems installed in Germany in May. Based on data from the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (ISE), the German Solar Industry Association (BSW-Solar) reported on monday, that this is equivalent to a share of 12.3% in net electricity generation. Over the same period nuclear power plants in Germany produced around 5.56 TWh, which is about 12.5% of germany's power generation.

According

