Rusada Is In The USA

Leading Aviation Technology Provider Opens American Head Office

Rusada, the leading technology provider for aircraft MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul) and airline engineering departments, has opened their first office in the USA specifically to service the needs of their American customer base and prospects.

Based in Boulder, Colorado, Rusada Inc. is staffed by a team of aviation specialists focused on developing new relationships for the company's leading "Envision nGen" product while working with existing customers to ensure that the development roadmap is aligned with the requirements of the Americas' client and prospect base.

Leading Rusada Inc. is Bob Aidun, a veteran of the aviation technology sector and, collectively with his team, brings more than a century of experience to the Rusada group. He said, "Rusada has a great reputation within the Airline, Rotor and MRO engineering community and our name is synonymous with technical innovation and aviation experience. Our latest release of Envision nGen maintains this legacy and my team and I are excited to present it to the American aviation sector."

"The Americas are by far the most mature and arguably the most complex aviation region in the world," Julian Stourton, CEO Rusada Group SA., said. "Although Rusada has customers in the Americas, we have never had a permanent presence. I am pleased to demonstrate our commitment to the American market through the opening of our office in Boulder and particularly delighted to have such an experienced team in place from the outset. We will offer full service with sales, implementation consultants and product development from this office."

The US office adds to Rusada's global footprint which includes facilities in the UK, Switzerland, UAE, Singapore, India and Australia. For more information on how Rusada is helping their aviation customers in the Americas, get in touch with the team at +1-720-598-3032 or visit www.rusada.com

About Rusada

Rusada is a global aviation software solutions company established in 1987 and headquartered in Switzerland. With operations in the Middle East, Asia, Europe and the Americas, Rusada serves 70 major customers worldwide with software that manages more than 1,500 aircraft in 30 countries.

The company's Envision software provides key management information and operational process control for operators, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), maintenance and repair organizations (MROs) and service organizations.

