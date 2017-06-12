SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/12/17 --



WHAT: James Tsai, Nytec's award-winning creative director, to talk about creating IoT wearables for the world's first IoT-based guest experience platform for the hospitality industry. A key player on the Nytec team, Tsai will draw on a case study to outline why it takes creativity, deep technical expertise, and seamless collaboration across a multitude of disciplines to bring IoT products and systems to life.

WHEN: Tuesday, June 13, 2017; 4:30 pm PST

WHERE: Wear Conference 2017, The Park Central Hotel, San Francisco, California

WHO: James Tsai, creative director, Nytec Inc

Respected for his pragmatic creativity, award-winning industrial designer, James Tsai, is Nytec's design visionary. Tsai is responsible for leading Nytec's talented cross-disciplinary creative team, driving all creative aspects for Nytec's projects, and ultimately responsible for the design quality of every product that Nytec produces. Before joining Nytec, Tsai led the industrial design strategy at Microsoft for webcam, ergonomic line of PC hardware, and multiple generations of Surface input devices that shipped across the world in millions of units. Previously, Tsai was an industrial design program manager at One & Co, where he contributed in product roadmap planning, design strategy, and concept development through manufacturing. James has won some of the most prestigious global design awards from Red Dot, Wirecutter, IDEA, The Chicago Athenaeum Good Design Award, PC Magazine Editor's Choice, People's Choice Award at the Ergo Expo and CNET's Most Beautiful Products. James graduated from California State University-Long Beach in Industrial Design.

ABOUT WEAR CONFERENCE http://www.wearconferences.com/

Specifically focusing on the future of smart fabrics and wearable technology, WEAR conference will kick off on Monday, June 12, 2017 with a day filled with tours and workshops, followed by two days of sessions and presentations around the latest updates on:

-What's next in fashion and tech

-Wearable applications

-Wearables for sports

-Sustainability innovation

-Collaboration within the industry

-The future of healthcare and connected medical devices

-Tracked sessions dedicated to smart fabrics and wearable technology

ABOUT NYTEC, INC.

Nytec is an award-winning, integrated consulting firm with over 40 years of proven success turning ideas into real, first-of-a-kind, consumer electronics and IoT products / solutions for tier-one global and Fortune 100 companies. Nytec's world-class designers, engineers, and manufacturing experts specialize in translating complex problems, anchored around delivering the ultimate user experience into compelling, simple solutions that span hardware, software and services. With a global footprint of dedicated employees, Nytec's industry-leading Client Services Division provides customizable technical talent solutions to satisfy any staffing requirements, either onsite, offsite, or project based. Nytec is also able to manage highly complex projects end-to-end at their Product Innovation Center, equipped with cutting-edge design and engineering labs. Nytec's unique business model and sophisticated facilities allow clients to push beyond the boundaries of technology, and creatively solve challenges across design, firmware, electrical and mechanical initiatives to engineer complete solutions. With offices around the world, Nytec teams work seamlessly with a vast portfolio of trusted manufacturing partners both domestically and internationally, to ensure every detail is refined, from start-to-finish, creating exceptional design, execution, and quality. www.nytec.com

Press & Media Contact:

Heidi Groshelle

Groshelle Communications

press@nytec.com

+1 415.307.1380



