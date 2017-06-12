

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - 'The Mummy,' despite high expectations, collapsed at the opening in U.S. as it could collect $32.246 million only in the first weekend. The movie, debuted on Tuesday, lacks strong reviews and word of mouth publicity.



Though the American moviegoers rejected the Tom Cruise movie directed by Alex Kurtzman, it collected $141.8 million overseas. According to Comcore, the weekend collection in China itself reached $52.2 million. In South Korea, the Mummy grossed $17.8 million at opening. Collection in Russia was in the first weekend was $7.6 million, Mexico $51. million and Taiwan $4.9 million.



The movie produced at a budget of $125 million, with its strong overseas collection, is expected to collect more than $390 million in its live period.



The Mummy released in 1999 had recorded an opening gross of $43.3 million in the U.S., The Mummy Returns of 2001 has collected $68.1 million in the first weekend, The Scorpion King of 2002 grossed $36.1 million while The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor grossed $40.5 million at the domestic opening.



Worldwide gross for the Mummy Returns was $433 million, The Mummy came next with 4415.9 million, The Tomb of the Dragon Emperor collected $401.1 million and the Scorpion King $165.3 million.



