

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets ended the first trading day of the new week solidly in negative territory. The continued political uncertainty in the UK weighed on investor sentiment, while a weak performance by the technology stocks also contributed to the negative mood.



The sell-off in technology shares was caused by reports that Apple's next iPhones won't include support for gigabit LTE speeds. Apple also suffered a rare analyst downgrade from Mizuho Securities.



Political uncertainty persisted as the U.K. election shock left Conservative party in disarray, making the Brexit negotiations more complex. Credit agency Moody's said that U.K.'s inconclusive election result 'will complicate and probably delay Brexit negotiations,' which is planned to begin next Monday.



France's economy is forecast to grow as previously estimated in the second quarter, according to a survey conducted by the Bank of France. The bank said gross domestic product will grow 0.5 percent in the second quarter, the same rate as estimated in May. The economy had expanded 0.4 percent in the first quarter.



The UK central bank on Monday extended the term of its chief economist on its rate-setting panel. The Bank of England reappointed Chief Economist Andrew Haldane for a further three-year term as a member of the Monetary Policy Committee, the bank said in a statement.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index weakened by 0.93 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 1.18 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 0.85 percent.



The DAX of Germany dropped 0.98 percent and the CAC 40 of France fell 1.12 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.21 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished lower by 0.43 percent.



In Frankfurt, Vonovia SE declined 1.03 percent. The apartment owner announced that 49.86 percent of its shareholders choose scrip dividend instead of the cash dividend.



In Paris, Dassault Systèmes dropped 2.71 percent after it agreed to acquire a Dutch company specialized in marine and offshore engineering software.



In London, Rio Tinto weakened by 0.57 percent after saying its wholly-owned Australian subsidiary, Coal & Allied Industries, has received a takeover proposal from Glencore Plc.



Italy's industrial production dropped unexpectedly in April, figures from the statistical office Istat showed Monday.



Industrial output declined 0.4 percent month-on-month in April, offsetting the 0.4 percent rise in March. This was the first fall in three months and came in contrast to the 0.2 percent rise economists had forecast.



