CGI SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Involving Celadon Group Inc. and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 19, 2017

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2017 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of investors who purchased Celadon Group Inc. ("Celadon Group") (NYSE: CGI) securities between September 13, 2016 and May 1, 2017 .

Click here to learn about the case: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-sa/celadon-group-inc?wire=2. There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) CGI's equity contribution to its joint venture with Element Financial Corp. was $68.2 million, rather than the $100 million contribution the Company reported in its public filings; (ii) the Company is being actively investigated by the SEC; (iii) CGI's financial statements for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2016 and the quarter ended September 30, 2016 could not be relied upon; (iv) as a result of the foregoing, CGI's publicly disseminated financial statements were materially false and misleading.

On April 5, 2017, a report issued by Prescience Point Research Group charged that, "CGI has used off-balance sheet entities...and manipulative accounting practices to hide its insolvent condition from investors and creditors." Then, on April 19, 2017, Prescience Point Research published another report in which they provided correspondence from the SEC indicating that CGI was under investigation.

If you suffered a loss in Celadon Group, you have until June 19, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. To obtain additional information, contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com, by telephone at 212.425.1140, or visit http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-sa/celadon-group-inc?wire=1.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

SOURCE: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong