TXMD SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving TherapeuticsMD, Inc. and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 19, 2017

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2017 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the USDC for the Southern District of Florida on behalf of investors who purchased TherapeuticsMD, Inc. ("TherapeuticsMD") (NYSE MKT: TXMD) securities between July 7, 2016 and April 9, 2017 .

Click here to learn about the case: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-sa/therapeuticsmd-inc?wire=1. There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Company issued materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's New Drug Application (NDA) submission for TX-004HR was deficient; (ii) the Company's NDA submission for TX-004HR was not supported by the complete TX-004HR clinical program and/or the clinical program was deficient; (iii) the Company's deficient NDA would likely cause a delay of the FDA's potential approval of the TX-004HR NDA.

If you suffered a loss in TherapeuticsMD, you have until June 19, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. To obtain additional information, contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com, by telephone at 212.425.1140, or visit http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-sa/therapeuticsmd-inc?wire=1.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

