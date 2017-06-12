According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global coated solar control glass market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% by 2021.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170612005931/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global coated solar control glass market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Global Coated Solar Control Glass Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

Solar control glass is designed and developed to prevent excess heat and glare caused by the sun from entering indoors, without compromising on the brightness of the light. It is coated with a microscopically thin layer of special solar control coating, using the magnetron sputtering technology. Solar control glass is available in both colored or mirrored and transparent form.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Technavio's analysts categorize the global coated solar control glass market into five major segments by the application. They are:

Commercial building

Residential building

Automotive

Solar application

Others

The top three segments based on the application for the global coated solar control glass market are discussed below:

Global coated solar control glass market in commercial building

Anti-reflective coatings increase the amount of usable solar energy with high-quality products that are used in solar technologies and are aimed at converting solar energy into electricity. This will drive the global coated solar control glass market in commercial buildings.

According to Hitesh Bhatia, a lead metals and minerals research analyst from Technavio, "The ongoing commercial and industrial development and the increasing disposable income levels will make coated solar control glass more affordable for commercial constructions, which conserve a huge amount of energy and reduce greenhouse emissions

Global coated solar control glass market in residential building

The rising income level of the middle-class population due to rapid urbanization, especially in developing countries such as China and India, will propel the demand for residential buildings. The incremental cost of installing coated solar control glass is relatively low as compared with normal glass, which is traditionally used in buildings.

"Coated solar control glass is used for reducing the amount of heat entering the building. This type of glass helps in reflecting and absorbing both light and heat. The need for artificial light is minimized which saves electricity, making these glasses more energy-efficient," says Hitesh.

Global coated solar control glass market in automotive

The rising demand for the comfort of passengers in vehicles and the awareness of climate change have propelled the use of solar glass in the automotive segment. In addition, the new and improved choice of solar control glazing, mainly in the rear windows of luxury cars, and the different colors of infrared windscreens will create a huge demand for solar control glass in the automotive segment.

Coated solar control glass provides electric and hybrid electric vehicles with several benefits such as, allowing decreased amount of sunlight inside the car and reducing the use of air conditioning. This saves energy and reduces the load on the vehicle's air conditioning system by keeping the cabin temperature stable.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

ASAHI GLASS

Euroglas

Guardian Industries

Nippon Sheet Glass

Saint-Gobain

Browse Related Reports:

Global Aluminum Scrap Recycling Market 2017-2021

Global Metal Biocides Market 2017-2021

Global Fab Materials Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like glass and ceramicsolefins, and industrial gases. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170612005931/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com