

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARES(i) | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+



+----------------------------------------------+-------------------------------+ |1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying | | |issuer | NB Private Equity Partners | |of existing shares to which voting rights are |Limited | |attached: (ii) | | +----------------------------------------------+-------------------------------+ |2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): | +-------------------------------------------------------------------+----------+ |An acquisition or disposal of voting rights | X | +-------------------------------------------------------------------+----------+ |An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments | | |which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to | | |which voting rights are attached | | +-------------------------------------------------------------------+----------+ |An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic | | |effect to qualifying financial instruments | | +-------------------------------------------------------------------+----------+ |An event changing the breakdown of voting rights | X | +-------------------------------------------------------------------+----------+ |Other (please specify): | | +--------------------------------------+----------------------------+----------+ |3. Full name of person(s) subject to | | |the | ASSET VALUE INVESTORS LTD | |notification obligation: (iii) | | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ | | | |4. Full name of shareholder(s) | 1. Chase Nominees - 11429 | | (if different from 3.):(iv) | 2. Brown Brothers Harriman a/c - | | | 6392013 | | | | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |5. Date of the transaction and date on| | |which the threshold is crossed or | 05 June 2017 | |reached: (v) | | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |6. Date on which issuer notified: | 12 June 2017 | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or| Below 5% | |reached: (vi, vii) | | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |8. Notified details: | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |A: Voting rights attached to shares (viii, ix) | +-------------+---------------------+------------------------------------------+ |Class/type of|Situation previous |Resulting situation after the triggering | |shares |to the triggering |transaction | | |transaction | | |if possible +---------+-----------+---------+----------------+---------------+ |using |Number |Number |Number |Number of voting|% of voting | |the ISIN CODE|of |of |of shares|rights |rights (x) | | |Shares |Voting +---------+------+---------+------+--------+ | | |Rights |Direct |Direct|Indirect |Direct|Indirect| | | | | |(xi) |(xii) | | | +-------------+---------+-----------+---------+------+---------+------+--------+ | A Shares | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |GG00B1ZBD492 |4,888,275| 4,888,275 |4,803,275| | | | | | | | | | |4,803,275| |4.86% | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | B Shares | 0 | 0 | 0 | | | | | | | | | | |0 | | 0 | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |ZDP 2022 | | | | | | | | |shares | 0 | 0 | 0 | |0 | | | |GG00BD0FRW63 | | | | | | | 0 | | | | | | |4,803,275| | | | |4,888,275| 4,888,275 | | | | | 4.86% | |Total | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | +-------------+---------+-----------+---------+------+---------+------+--------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |B: Qualifying Financial Instruments | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Resulting situation after the triggering transaction | +---------------+----------+-------------------+-----------------+-------------+ |Type of |Expiration|Exercise/ |Number of voting |% of voting | |financial |date |Conversion Period |rights that may |rights | |instrument |(xiii) |(xiv) |be | | | | | |acquired if the | | | | | |instrument is | | | | | |exercised/ | | | | | |converted. | | +---------------+----------+-------------------+-----------------+-------------+ | | | | | | +---------------+----------+-------------------+-----------------+-------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial | |Instruments (xv, xvi) | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Resulting situation after the triggering transaction | +--------------+--------+----------+----------+-----------------+--------------+ |Type of |Exercise|Expiration|Exercise/ |Number of voting |% of voting | |financial |price |date |Conversion|rights instrument|rights (xix, | |instrument | |(xvii) |period |refers to |xx) | | | | |(xviii) | | | +--------------+--------+----------+----------+-----------------+-------+------+ | | | | | |Nominal|Delta | | | | | | +-------+------+ | | | | | | | | +--------------+--------+----------+----------+-----------------+-------+------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Total (A+B+C) | +------------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |Number of voting rights |Percentage of voting rights | +------------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ | 4,803,275 | 4.86% | | | | | | | +------------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the| |financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable: (xxi) | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | | | | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Proxy Voting: | +------------------------------------------------+-----------------------------+ |10. Name of the proxy holder: | | +------------------------------------------------+-----------------------------+ |11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will | | |cease | | |to hold: | | +------------------------------------------------+-----------------------------+ |12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to | | |hold | | |voting rights: | | +------------------------------------------------+-----------------------------+



+-----------------------------+------------------------------------------------+ | |Asset Value Investors acts as discretionary fund| |13. Additional information: |manager for all shares mentioned in item 8. | +-----------------------------+------------------------------------------------+ |14. Contact name: |Asset Value Investors Limited | | |Jake Crowhurst | +-----------------------------+------------------------------------------------+ |15. Contact telephone number:|0207 659 4800 | +-----------------------------+------------------------------------------------+



Annex: Notification of major interests in shares(xxii)



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |A: Identity of the persons or legal entity subject to the notification | |obligation | +---------------------------+--------------------------------------------------+ |Full name | | |(including legal form of |Asset Value Investors Limited | |legal entities) | | | | | +---------------------------+--------------------------------------------------+ |Contact address |25 Bury Street, | |(registered office for |London, | |legal entities) |SW1Y 6AL | | | | +---------------------------+--------------------------------------------------+ |Phone number & email |0207 659 4800 | | |Jake.crowhurst@assetvalueinvestors.com | +---------------------------+--------------------------------------------------+ |Other useful information |Asset Value Investors acts as discretionary | |(at least legal |manager for all shares mentioned in item 8. This | |representative for legal |disclosure refers to the aggregation of those | |persons) |shares. | | | | +---------------------------+--------------------------------------------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |B: Identity of the notifier, if applicable | +---------------------------+--------------------------------------------------+ |Full name | | | | | +---------------------------+--------------------------------------------------+ |Contact address | | | | | +---------------------------+--------------------------------------------------+ |Phone number & email | | | | | +---------------------------+--------------------------------------------------+ |Other useful information | | |(e.g. functional | | |relationship with the | | |person or legal entity | | |subject to the notification| | |obligation) | | +---------------------------+--------------------------------------------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |C: Additional information | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+



