sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 12.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 556 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

11,771 Euro		-0,06
-0,51 %
WKN: A0MXLB ISIN: GG00B1ZBD492 Ticker-Symbol: 31X 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS LIMITED
NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS LIMITED11,771-0,51 %