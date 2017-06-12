United States Central Air Conditioning Systems Market, 2021: Packaged AC Systems and Heat Pumps; and Central Plant CAC Systems - Chillers, Cooling Towers, Air Handling Units and Fan Coil Units - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Central Air Conditioning Systems - A US Market Overview" report to their offering.

The US CAC systems, Direct Expansion (DX) Central Air Conditioning Systems are projected to witness the fastest growth of 6.7% in unit shipments and 7.2% in shipments value during 2017 to 2022 analysis period.

This growth is mainly attributed to the significant growth expected in the residential construction. Shipments of Heat Pumps are estimated to spur the growth of DX systems, registering a 2017-2022 CAGR of 8.9% to reach 3.8 million units valued at US$5 billion in 2022.



The report also analyzes the shipments analysis of the sub-segments of DX CAC Systems - Split AC Systems (only greater than 8 kW of cooling capacity are considered for this segment which are capable of accommodating more than one indoor units and to be considered as central systems), Packaged AC Systems and Heat Pumps; and Central Plant CAC Systems - Chillers, Cooling Towers, Air Handling Units and Fan Coil Units.



This 162 page market report includes 32 charts (includes a data table and graphical representation for each chart), supported with meaningful and easy to understand graphical presentation, of shipments. The statistical tables represent the data for the CAC systems shipments value (in USD Million) and in unit shipments for major product segments and their sub-segments.



The study profiles 8 major market players and 46 other key players that are engaged in central air conditioning systems production and supply in the US. The research also provides the listing of the companies engaged in the production of central air conditioning systems and equipment in the US. The list of companies covers the address, contact details and the website addresses of 78 companies.



Key Topics Covered:



Part A: The United States Central Air Conditioning Systems Market



1. Introduction

1.1 Product Segmentation

1.1.1 Central Air Conditioning Systems

1.1.1.1 Direct Expansion (DX) Central Air Conditioning Systems

1.1.1.2 Central Plant/Chilled Water Central Air Conditioning Systems



2. Energy Efficiency Standards

2.1 Energy Efficiency Ratings for Air conditioners in the United States of America

2.1.1 US - ENERGY STAR Program

2.1.2 Efficiency Ratings for Residential Central Air Conditioning Systems

2.1.3 Efficiency Ratings for Commercial Central Air Conditioning Systems



3. Key Market Trends

3.1 United States Economic and Construction Trends

3.2 Sophisticated Technologies Pave the Way for Revolutionary Heat Pumps

3.3 Chiller Market Dynamics Ride on Technological Upgrades

3.4 Removal of Tax Credits on Geothermal Heat Pumps Has Little Impact

3.5 Demand for Ductless HVAC on the Upswing



4. Industry Landscape



5. Key Business & Product Trends



6. The United States Market Overview



Part B: Guide to the Industry



Part C: Annexure



1. Research Methodology



2. Feedback



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bp3qg5/central_air

