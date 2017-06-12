

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended the first session of the new trading week in the red. The market got off to a weak start Monday and remained in negative territory throughout the session. Weakness was widespread, with technology stocks under heavy pressure.



The results of the French election had little impact on trading at the start of the week, but the political uncertainty in the UK continued to weigh on sentiment. Traders are also looking forward to Wednesday's policy decision from the Federal Reserve.



The Swiss Market Index decreased by 0.43 percent Monday and finished at 8,807.85. The Swiss Leader Index dropped 0.58 percent and the Swiss Performance Index lost 0.66 percent.



Shares of chemical company Lonza tumbled 2.9 percent. The pullback was attributed to profit taking, following the recent run up in the stock. Dufry also weakened by 2.5 percent. Schindler decreased 1.6 percent, ABB lost 1.4 percent and Partners Group surrendered 1.5 percent.



Index heavyweight Nestlé fell 0.5 percent and Novartis dropped 0.9 percent.



Pharma stocks turned in a weak performance Monday. Vifor weakened by 0.8 percent, while Newron sank 4.3 percent, Molecular Partners forfeited 2.5 percent and Santhera lost 1.9 percent.



Meanwhile, Roche ended the session with a gain of 0.7 percent. The stock recovered some of the losses it endured in the previous week, due to disappointing data on the breast cancer drug Perjeta.



Swiss Re also climbed 0.9 percent and Aryzta added 0.6 percent.



