Ortho Clinical Diagnostics to Present Data on Early Detection Of Acute Kidney Injury Risk, Immunoassay Development at EUROMEDLAB Athens 2017

ATHENS, Greece, June 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (Ortho), a global leader of in vitro diagnostics, today announced it will sponsor three author presentations and five poster presentations at EUROMEDLAB Athens, the annual conference of the International Federation of Clinical Chemistry and Laboratory Medicine, on topics that include markers for acute kidney injury as well as lab management, infectious diseases and endocrine problems. The conference will be held 11-15 June in Athens, Greece.

"At Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, we are committed to supporting our laboratory customers in the early detection of serious conditions such as infectious diseases, endocrine problems and acute kidney injury as early as possible," said Frederic Vanderhaegen, vice president and head of Ortho's EMEA region. "In the case of acute kidney injury, we are working to change the paradigm from treatment to prevention of this serious condition."

Ortho-sponsored presentations are:

Monday 12 June, 15:45 - 16:45 - Skalkotas Hall

Acute Kidney Injury and the Role of Cell Cycle Arrest Biomarkers in medical management today

Presenters: Fernando Chaves , M.D., Ortho Clinical Diagnostics ( USA ), Rafaelo Rivero , Ortho Clinical Diagnostics ( SPAIN ), Luigi Forni , Royal Surrey County NHS Foundation Trust (UK)

Tuesday 13 June, 15:45 - 16:45 - Skalkotas Hall

Change and Change Management: Their Impact in Our Labs - And In Our Lives

Presenter: G. Bradt ( USA )

Ortho-sponsored posters are:

Performance of the VITROS® NephroCheck® Test*on the VITROS® 3600 Immunodiagnostic System

Development of an Enhanced Chemiluminescent C-peptide Assay* on VITROS® 5600 Integrated and VITROS® 3600 Immunodiagnostic and VITROS® ECi/ECiQ Immunodiagnostic Systems

Development of a High-Sensitivity Prototype Assay for Thyroid Stimulating Hormone (TSH) on the VITROS® 3600 and ECi/ECiQ Immunodiagnostic and 5600 Integrated Systems

Standardization and Harmonization* of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Thyroid Function Tests -VITROS® Immunodiagnostic Products TSH and Free T4 Assays

Performance of the VITROS® Prototype T. cruzi Assay

Products showcased in Ortho's booth at EUROMEDLAB Athens will include Ortho's flagship Integrated Clinical Chemistry and Immunodiagnostic System and the Nephrocheck® Test.

